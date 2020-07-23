Maui Emergency Officials Call Potential Impacts of Douglas a “Triple Threat of Hazards”

July 23, 2020, 4:51 PM HST · Updated July 23, 4:51 PM
The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center indicates that Hurricane Douglas will move near, or over, portions of the main Hawaiian Islands this weekend.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency advises that the potentially close passage of this hurricane brings a “triple threat of hazards” to the state, including but not limited to damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously rough seas that could result in damaging surf, especially along east facing shores.

Emergency Management officials advise that watches could be required for portions of the state Friday, with impacts potentially beginning as early as Saturday night.

“It is still too early to determine where impacts may be greatest, so everyone in the state of Hawaiʻi needs to take time to prepare now. Review and execute your family emergency preparedness plan and remember that the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency recommends that you have a 14 day supply of food, water, and medicine for you and your ʻohana.”

Courtesy: Maui Emergency Management Agency

Helpful links include the following:

