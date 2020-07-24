After a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday, today the Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting a second consecutive single-day record. Today’s new case count is 60 COVID-19 infections: the majority of cases, like yesterday, are on the island of O‘ahu (58), with one case on Maui, and the other case is a Hawai‘i resident diagnosed out of state.

State Health Director Bruce Anderson said, “We’re concerned that this relatively high level of cases is persisting on Oahu. Some of the cases we’re reporting today are associated with existing clusters, known cases and household spread, but others are new, unassociated cases that indicate increasing community spread. In contact tracing, we continue to identify cases connected with gatherings or just hanging out with close friends. Until we all recognize the importance of physically distancing from people outside of their households and wearing masks, we face the prospect of even higher numbers.”

“DOH is bringing on additional contact tracers to assist with case investigations and contact tracing,” said Dr. Sarah Park, State Epidemiologist. “As we have over 400 contact tracers now trained to augment existing staff resources, we have sufficient reserves for that purpose. Nevertheless, contact tracing and testing alone will not control the spread of COVID-19. Everyone needs to adhere to the safe distancing recommendations and wear masks when near others. That is the only way we as a community are going to prevent the spread of this very infectious disease,” said Park.