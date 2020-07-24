Hydrologic Outlook issued July 23 at 4:00PM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 98. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Looking Ahead