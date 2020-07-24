• Hurricane WATCH Issued for Maui and Big Island (2 p.m. Update)

• 2020 Hurricane Season in Hawaiʻi

• Storm Prep and Kits

• Ige Issues Emergency Proclamation Ahead of Douglas

• Mayor Victorino urges Maui to Prep for Potential Impacts

The State of Hawai‘i’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for travelers is being modified temporarily in consideration of the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Douglas.

Governor David Ige said:

“I want to make sure that those in quarantine are adequately prepared per the state recommendations. If you are in quarantine, to the extent possible, please have supplies and materials delivered and lean on friends and family to help build your supply kit. As a last resort, you are allowed to break quarantine, but only to procure necessary supplies and materials. Please physically distance yourself, wear a mask and minimize your time outside your home or place lodging and your contact with others. If possible, utilize curb-side pickup and similar options. To the extent possible, you should shelter in place. If you need to seek emergency shelter, please do so.”