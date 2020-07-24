Modified Quarantine Rules in Place During Tropical Cyclone 

July 24, 2020, 2:45 PM HST · Updated July 24, 2:45 PM
13 Comments
×

PC: Office of the Governor.

The State of Hawai‘i’s mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for travelers is being modified temporarily in consideration of the impacts of Tropical Cyclone Douglas.

Governor David Ige said:

“I want to make sure that those in quarantine are adequately prepared per the state recommendations. If you are in quarantine, to the extent possible, please have supplies and materials delivered and lean on friends and family to help build your supply kit. As a last resort, you are allowed to break quarantine, but only to procure necessary supplies and materials. Please physically distance yourself, wear a mask and minimize your time outside your home or place lodging and your contact with others. If possible, utilize curb-side pickup and similar options. To the extent possible, you should shelter in place. If you need to seek emergency shelter, please do so.”

July 24, 2020 News Conference: Hurricane Douglas briefing. Joining me are • Mayor Michael Victorino, Maui County• Luke Meyers, administrator, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency• John Bravender, Warning Coordination Meteorologist, National Weather Service• Veronica Verde, external affairs officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)

Posted by Governor David Ige on Friday, July 24, 2020

