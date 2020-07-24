A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Maui County (including Maui, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi and Kahoʻolawe) and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi as Hurricane Douglas continues on a track toward the Hawaiian Islands.

The system is remains a Major Category 3 Hurricane with sustained winds near 115 mph.

Gradual and steady weakening is expected to continue through the weekend; however, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m. HST on Friday, July 24, 2020, Douglas was located 785 miles ESE of Hilo and 985 miles ESE of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi. It is moving toward the WNW at 18 mph.

Additional Information from the Central Pacific Hurricane Center:

The CPHC notes that a Hurricane Watch means that “hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 to 48 hours.”

The current forecast motion is “expected to continue for the next two days, followed by a slight decrease in forward speed and a turn toward the west.”

Forecasters with the CPHC say Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands on Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

Potential Impacts:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are possible on the Big Island late Saturday night and Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible by Saturday evening. Hurricane conditions are possible over Maui county Sunday, with tropical storm conditions possible beginning late Saturday night.

SURF: Large swells generated by Douglas are expected to begin affecting portions of the Hawaiian Islands on Saturday. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for a couple of days.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands from late Saturday night through Monday. Total rain accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with isolated maximum totals of 15 inches are possible, especially in higher terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides.

Note: The next intermediate advisory will be issued at 2 p.m., with a full update posted at 5 p.m.