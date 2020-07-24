• Category 3 Hurricane Douglas Still Moving Toward Hawaii (5 p.m. Update)

Numerous Hawai‘i State Parks and park activities are being closed until after Tropical Cyclone Douglas has cleared the state. Closures and details are as follows:

Maui:

All State Parks on Maui will be closed on Saturday, July 25 , until an all clear has been given and storm damage assessments have been conducted. *Note: While this list is state parks, the County of Maui has indicated that all county facilities, including county parks, beach parks, the Waiehu Golf Course and swimming pools will be closed as well.

Big Island of Hawaiʻi:

All East side State Parks from MacKenzie State Park to Kalōpā State Park will be closed starting on Saturday, July 25, until an all clear has been given and storm damage assessments have been conducted.

West (Kona) side parks remain open. Note, they are subject to immediate closure depending upon the path of the storm.

Oʻahu:

No camping will be allowed starting Saturday July 25, and all State Parks will be closed beginning Sunday July 26 onward, until an all clear has been given and storm damage assessments have been conducted. Note, there are large numbers of illegal campsites in the Mokulēʻia portion of Ka‘ena Point State Park that must be vacated.

Iolani Palace is closed.

Kauaʻi:

Campers in Kalalau were informed by parks staff Thursday and this morning of the approaching storm and instructed to hike out. An Interpretive Technician Ranger will be at the Kalalau trail head in the Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park, Saturday morning to warn people of the approaching storm and to prevent illegal campers from going to Kalalau.

Polihale will be cleared of legal and illegal campers on Sunday with DLNR Division of State Parks and DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement staff and officers conducting the process.

State Parks on Kaua‘i will be closed on Sunday July 26, subject to change based upon the storm and/or storm damage assessments.

People with camping and cabin permits have been notified by email of the pending closures and have been given an opportunity for refunds or alternate date bookings.