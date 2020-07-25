Due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Douglas and the Hurricane Watch issued by the National Weather Service, Haleakalā National Park will temporarily close starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020 until further notice.

All sunrise reservations scheduled on Sunday, July 26 and Monday July, 27 have been cancelled.

Assessments will take place after the storm passes to determine when the park is safe again to reopen. Prior to your visit, please check the status of the park at www.nps.gov/hale.