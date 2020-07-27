Public health authorities from the state Department of Health are advising anyone who may have been patrons at two Honolulu bars to step forward and contact their physicians for follow-up. This is to facilitate COVID-19 contact tracing efforts on the Island of Oʻahu.

The two bars involved are:

Brix & Bones located at 1217 Hopaka Street; and

Arena 808 located at 1020 Keeaumoku Street.

Health officials say the time-period of visits is between July 16-26. So far five cases of COVID-19 are associated with exposure to the virus at these establishments. In addition, as many as seven positive cases are potentially associated with these clusters, according to new information compiled by the state Department of Health.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “Given the conditions associated with this cluster, we’re concerned there may be more persons exposed than are or can be identified through our investigations. In the interest of public health we’re asking anyone who was in either of these bars during the 10-day period to consult their healthcare provider to consider being tested for COVID-19.”

Park added that concerning findings discerned by investigators include inconsistent wearing of masks, physical distancing, and other operations, not consistent with current county rules.

The news has prompted reminders from the DOH asking the public to avoid being in large groups, especially without masks and physical distancing. The department continues to investigate a cluster associated with related funeral events, in which at least 36 cases have been confirmed.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported, dropped today, after four days of high case counts, including three consecutive record days; however department officials say this is likely due to a decrease in laboratory reporting because private laboratories did not conduct late work shifts and the DOH State Laboratories Division was closed on Sunday because of the hurricane threat.

All 28 new cases depicted on the graph below were diagnosed on O‘ahu.