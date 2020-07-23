The state of Hawaiʻi Department of Health is reporting 55 new COVID-19 cases in Hawaiʻi today–that’s the highest single-day count for the state since the start of the pandemic.

The new COVID-19 cases include: 50 on Oʻahu; 3 on Hawaiʻi Island and two on Maui.

The previous highest one-day count was on July 11, with 42 cases.

Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “These cases represent people from all walks of life and varied professions, indicating the apparent challenges of maintaining safe practices is widespread across the state.”

Anderson also extended condolences to the family and friends of the 26th person to succumb to coronavirus, an elderly O‘ahu woman. Her death was reported to DOH late Wednesday and is included in today’s recap.

DOH continues to track and investigate numerous clusters. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park said, “Most cases are occurring as a result of people socializing and getting together either with work colleagues, extended family, or friends in multiple type of settings—without wearing face coverings or distancing. I continue to hope all in our community will maintain safe practices, but unfortunately the persistence of new cases would argue against that.”

The safe practices that the DOH encourages consistently are:

Physical distancing of six-feet or more when around anyone outside your own household

Wear masks when in public and/or unable to physical distance

Frequent hand washing

Stay home when sick

“Regrettably,” Dr. Park said, “many of the cases we’ve seen in recent weeks suggest that one or more of the safe practices were not being followed by individuals or groups of people. Hawaiʻi has done better and can do better; we all need to remember to maintain the safe practices in this COVID world.”

Both Dr. Anderson and Dr. Park continue to consult with and advise Governor Ige and his leadership team on the nexus between the public health crisis and the need to restore Hawai‘i’s economy as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, if we can’t get these numbers headed in the right direction, we may be facing the re-implementation of restrictions. No one wants that to happen and this is why it is so critical that everyone does their part, every day, everyplace in practicing safety for the sake of the health of all in Hawaiʻi,” said Anderson.

Further information is expected during a media briefing scheduled for 1 p.m. today.