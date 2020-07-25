Hundreds in Quarantine or Isolation Affirm Shelter-in-Place Plans

As Tropical Cyclone Douglas approaches, across the state 625 people, currently in isolation or quarantine due to exposure to someone or being positive for COVID-19, have affirmed they will shelter-in-place. With record new cases today, it’s expected the number of people in isolation or quarantine will rise by the end of the day. The Hawaii Department of Health contacted these individuals yesterday and at that time, they indicated they do not intend to seek accommodations at a public shelter.

Today, DOH reports a new single-day record case count of 73, again with the majority of the cases on O‘ahu (68), and five (5) on Maui.

State Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson said, “Thursday’s, Friday’s, and today’s numbers demonstrate the relaxation of safe practices from the 4th of July, particularly on O‘ahu, may have been one primary reason for these daily new records. We’re beginning to see more cases among younger to middle-age adults; many who relay stories of attending gatherings, parties, events, or socializing at bars.”

State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park added, “Multiple household clusters and other clusters are associated with social interactions like 4th of July gatherings, birthday parties, televised sports events, religious functions, work meetings, and funeral events. Our investigations and contact tracing show in many of these settings people have relaxed their physical distancing and use of facial coverings.”

While the percent of positive coronavirus in the state seems to be stable, the curve is very gradually increasing because of the positivity rate in Honolulu. Dr. Park explained, “This means the rate of new cases, particularly on O‘ahu, is greater than the rate of increased testing that is occurring.”

However, due to the approaching storm, the DOH State Laboratories Division will not be conducting COVID-19 testing on Sunday. Testing is expected to resume late Monday or on Tuesday. The DOH State Laboratories Division has been testing specimens for one of the clinical labs because of a reagent supply shortage. The State Laboratories Division also regularly tests specimens from investigations and sentinel surveillance.

Dr. Anderson concluded, “There are already calls for re-instituting restrictions and given this concerning trend. We are closely monitoring the situation, evaluating exposure risks, and currently in discussions on going back to previous restrictions on activities.”