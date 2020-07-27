After three consecutive days of record high one-day totals, Hawaii’s case count for new COVID-19 infections decreased, but remained in the double digits with 64 new positive cases on Sunday, July 26.

The state Department of Health reports that the new cases included: 55 on O‘ahu, seven in Maui County and two on Kaua‘i. The department reports that one case from O‘ahu was removed from the counts due to updates. There are currently 478 active cases in the state, including 23 on Maui.

This comes after record high totals on Thursday (55), Friday (60) and Saturday (73).

On Saturday, state officials said 625 people that were in isolation or quarantine due to exposure to someone or being positive for COVID-19, had affirmed that they would shelter-in-place as Hawaii braced to the approach of Tropical Cyclone Douglas.

During a state briefing, officials said there could be a drop in new cases numbers tallied on Monday and Tuesday because the state didn’t conduct COVID-19 testing yesterday due to the passing hurricane.

To date, 1179 people have recovered including 124 recovered in Maui County.

As of Sunday, there were 39 people hospitalized for COVID-19 (confirmed and suspected) in Hawaiʻi, according to Lt. Gov. Green. He also noted that 129 of 244 ICU beds (53%) were in use, seven of them by COVID-19 positive patients. As for ventilators, 52 of 459 were in use (11%) with four COVID-19 patients using ventilators.

The breakdown by island includes the following:

Oʻahu: 1345 confirmed positive (903 released from isolation);

Maui County: 153 confirmed positive (124 released from isolation);

Hawaiʻi Island: 117 confirmed positive (110 released from isolation); and

Kauaʻi: 45 confirmed positive (42 released from isolation).

Hawaiʻi residents who were diagnosed outside of Hawaiʻi: 23 confirmed positive (and one death)

Pending cases, where the island of residency has not been determined: 0

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reports that there were 163 cases (10%) that have required hospitalization. At least 1,576 patients (94%) were residents.

Of the 153 cases in Maui County, at least 124 have been released from isolation, and 26 have required hospitalization. Based on the current numbers, there are 23 active cases in Maui County.

To date, there have been 26 COVID-19 related deaths in Hawaiʻi, including 19 on Oʻahu, six in Maui County, and one Kauaʻi resident who was hospitalized in Arizona. Hawaiʻi has a mortality rate of 1.8 deaths per 100,000, according to Lt. Gov. Green. Prior COVID-19 related deaths are posted here.

In Maui County, cases with onset in the last 28 days have been in all areas of Maui Island except for the East Maui zip code of 96713. Of the 153 cases documented in Maui County over the course of the pandemic, Wailuku, Kahului and Lahaina had the most cases (more than 20 cases each); followed by Kīhei (11-20 cases); Makawao, Spreckelsville, Kula and Haʻikū (6-10 cases); and Hāna and Molokaʻi (1-5 cases each).

Age breakdown is not available by county; however there is a breakdown of the statewide count. Of the 1371 (excludes 22 residents diagnosed out of state) cases recorded *as of July 20 statewide (updated weekly): 132 were 0-19 years old (one of which required hospitalization); 487 were 20-39 years old (12 of which required hospitalization); 447 were 40-59 years old (37 of which required hospitalization; and three deaths); and 305 were 60+ years old (80 of which required hospitalization; and 20 deaths).

Maui County has six COVID-19 related deaths

Maui reported its first COVID-19 related death on Monday, April 6, of an adult male over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions and exposure to travelers.

The second Maui death was announced on Wednesday, April 8, and was an unattended death.

A third death in Maui County reportedly occurred on April 7, but was reported in the state count on Friday, April 10. The third case involved an elderly individual who was in the chronic care unit.

The fourth case was confirmed on April 19, and was an adult male from Washington state in the 40-59-year age group who had no previous medical conditions. State health officials say the man’s exposure history may be travel-related. The man had been hospitalized for an extended period in serious condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The fifth Maui case occurred on Monday April 20 and involved a man who had underlying health conditions. He had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late last year. This person’s death is considered related to the MMMC cluster.

The sixth Maui case was reported on May 3, 2020. The case involved a woman, over the age of 60, with underlying medical conditions. She had been in the hospital at Maui Memorial Medical Center since late February. Her infection occurred in mid-April. “COVID-19 is not believed to be the primary cause of death, due to her other serious illnesses, but may have been a contributing factor to her passing,” health officials said.

Quarantine Updates:

On Monday, July 13, Gov. David Ige announced he is delaying the launch of the state’s pre-travel testing program by a month to Sept. 1, 2020. He also announced the extension of Hawai‘i’s 14-day quarantine on trans-Pacific travel to the end of August. The governor said he still believes in the program and reports that the state has made progress, but said spikes on the mainland and here at home have stalled the program that many equate to the reopening of tourism in Hawaiʻi.

He agreed that the developments will make economic recovery more challenging for Hawaiʻi.

A separate quarantine in place for interisland travel was lifted on Tuesday, June 16.; however, on Friday July 24, amid record increases in cases statewide, Maui Mayor Michael Victorino asked Governor David Ige to reinstate the 14-Day interisland quarantine. As of the time of this posting, no decision had been made on the request. Upon lifting the interisland quarantine, the state implemented thermal screening, a new interisland travel form and a more robust contact tracing program.

This applies only to air travel within the state, and anyone arriving into the state is still subject to a 14-day quarantine as outlined above.

The state has since selected NEC Corporation, NEC Corporation of America and their partner, Infrared Cameras Inc., to provide thermal temperature screening and facial imaging technology at Hawaiʻi’s public airports.

The thermal temperature screening equipment was installed immediately at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, Kahului Airport, Līhuʻe Airport, Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole and Hilo International Airport.

Phase 1 will have the temperature scanners installed this month at the gates currently being used for arriving trans-Pacific flights.

Phase 2 will have the temperature scanners installed at the remaining gates in the coming weeks.

Phase 3 expects to have the facial imaging equipment installed by Dec. 31, 2020.

Maui Public Schools Prepare for Start of Fall Semester in August

The state Department of Education still plans on re-opening classrooms in August for the Fall semester. The department’s plans were reviewed by the Senate Special Committee on COVID-19. Schools have three options to choose from: fully reopen with every student on campus for in-person instruction; come in on a rotating schedule with students doing both distance learning and in-person instruction; or do a full distance learning program. State School Superintendent Christina Kishimoto said models for individual schools are determined by the principals of respective schools.

Since the recent rise in cases, state officials continue to monitor school plans.

$3 Million Added to H.E.L.P. Program in Maui County

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. continues to accept applications for the Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership (H.E.L.P.) program.

Through June 30, MEO received 5,690 applications and approved 4,361 for financial assistance through the program, for a total of $1.9 million in assistance.

The County of Maui has now allocated $5 million in general funds for the H.E.L.P. program, up from the initial $2 million when the program was launched. The program provided assistance to 11,775 individuals through the end of June.

The H.E.L.P. program provides financial assistance for Maui County residents to bridge the gap created by layoffs and reduction in work hours resulting in loss of income due to COVID-19. Assistance may be used for food, personal hygiene, medicine, rent, mortgage, utility payments, phone or Internet service, insurance or other essentials.