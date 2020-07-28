Wind Advisory issued July 28 at 3:20AM HST until July 29 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. East northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 98. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Very windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph.

