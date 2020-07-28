Maui Island Under Brown Water Advisory

July 28, 2020, 9:58 AM HST · Updated July 28, 9:58 AM
×

Maui Island is under a Brown Water Advisory following heavy rains, which have resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch advises the public to “stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.

Maui Now graphic.

