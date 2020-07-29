July 29, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 29, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 29, 5:00 AM
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
