West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

