Visitor arrivals to Maui in June totaled 1,929 individuals, compared to 297,449 visitors a year ago, according to new data compiled by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority.

The HTA reports that total visitor days declined 97.7 percent from a year ago; and year-to-date arrivals through June, fell 60.3 percent to 606,817 visitors.

The data was part of the HTA’s monthly visitor report which points toward severe impacts of he COVID-19 pandemic on visitor arrivals to the Hawaiian Islands.

Statewide, visitor arrivals were down 98.2 percent compared to a year ago, according to preliminary statistics released by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s Tourism Research Division.

All passengers arriving from out-of-state during June were required to abide by a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine. Exemptions include travel for essential reasons like work or healthcare. The interisland quarantine was in effect for the first half of June, ending on June 15. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also continued to enforce its “No Sail Order” on all cruise ships.

In June, a total of 17,068 visitors traveled to Hawai‘i by air service compared to 951,628 total visitors (by air and cruise ships) during the same period a year ago.

The HTA reports that most of the visitors were from US West (10,149, -97.8%) and US East (5,596, -97.7%).

A few visitors came from Japan (40, -100.0%) and Canada (57, -99.7%).

There were 1,226 visitors from All Other International Markets (-98.9%). Many of these visitors were from Guam, and a small number of visitors were from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, and the Pacific Islands.

Total visitor days dropped 94.6 percent year-over-year.

According to the HTA, a total of 110,570 trans-Pacific air seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands in June, down 90.6 percent from a year ago. There were no direct flights or scheduled seats from Japan, Canada, Oceania, and Other Asia, and very few scheduled seats from US East (-94.5%), US West (-88.4%) and Other countries (-54.5%).

Other island highlights are as follows:

• O‘ahu: In June, total visitor days decreased 92.4 percent compared to a year ago. There were 12,395 visitors on O‘ahu in June compared to 568,088 visitors year-over-year. Through the first half of 2020, visitor arrivals dropped 59.1 percent to 1,245,145 visitors.

• Kaua‘i: In June, total visitor days dropped 96.9 percent compared to a year ago. There were 1,053 visitors on Kaua‘i in June compared to 135,407 visitors a year ago. Through the first half of 2020, visitor arrivals decreased 58.7 percent to 283,612 visitors.

• Hawai‘i Island: In June, visitor days declined 93.6 percent from a year ago. There were 2,617 visitors on Hawai‘i Island in June compared to 163,758 visitors a year ago. Through the first half of 2020, arrivals fell 55.6 percent to 394,717 visitors.