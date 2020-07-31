There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 13 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

