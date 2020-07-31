July 31, 2020 Weather ForecastJuly 31, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated July 31, 5:00 AM
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. East wind around 13 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
