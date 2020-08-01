There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

