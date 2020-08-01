August 01, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 1, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated August 1, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light east northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov