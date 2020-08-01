Travaasa Hāna to be Renamed Hāna-Maui Resort, New Management by Hyatt

August 1, 2020, 8:07 AM HST · Updated August 1, 8:09 AM
12 Comments
×

MBB organizers to overnight at Travaasa Hāna. Image courtesy of Travaasa Hāna.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed that the Travassa Hāna hotel in East Maui is changing management, with future management to be run by the Hyatt.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Victorino said Travassa Hāna employees are in process of being re-hired.  “We confirmed that Hyatt intends to retain all employees who were furloughed,” according to the mayor.

County officials say the resort will be renamed to Hāna-Maui Resort and expects to resume operations once travel restrictions are lifted.

The resort temporarily suspend operations on March 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resort stopped accepting incoming guests on March 24, and had reached out to guests to reschedule any existing reservations through Sept. 8, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

KITV4 reports that the hotel will be managed by Hyatt under the Destination Hotels brand.

Current Destination properties on Maui include: the Destination Residences Wailea; Kāʻanapali Aliʻi in Lahaina; Lahaina Shores Beach Resort; Puʻunoa Beach Estates in Lahaina; and Wailea Beach Villas.

Scroll Down to Read 12 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 12 )
    View Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing