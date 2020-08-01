Maui Mayor Michael Victorino confirmed that the Travassa Hāna hotel in East Maui is changing management, with future management to be run by the Hyatt.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Mayor Victorino said Travassa Hāna employees are in process of being re-hired. “We confirmed that Hyatt intends to retain all employees who were furloughed,” according to the mayor.

County officials say the resort will be renamed to Hāna-Maui Resort and expects to resume operations once travel restrictions are lifted.

The resort temporarily suspend operations on March 26 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The resort stopped accepting incoming guests on March 24, and had reached out to guests to reschedule any existing reservations through Sept. 8, 2020.

KITV4 reports that the hotel will be managed by Hyatt under the Destination Hotels brand.

Current Destination properties on Maui include: the Destination Residences Wailea; Kāʻanapali Aliʻi in Lahaina; Lahaina Shores Beach Resort; Puʻunoa Beach Estates in Lahaina; and Wailea Beach Villas.