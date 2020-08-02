There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 13 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 10 to 13 mph.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead