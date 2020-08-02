August 02, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 2, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 2, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 90. Light east wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 13 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 10 to 13 mph.
South Side
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov