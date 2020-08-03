August 03, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 3, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 3, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
South Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light east northeast wind.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Looking Ahead
