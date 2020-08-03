There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Light east wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light east northeast wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 78. Light east wind becoming east northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

