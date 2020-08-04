By Wendy Osher

A final sendoff was held at Kahului Airport today for Special Agent John Bost III, who died a week ago today in what officials have deemed an accidental death in the line of duty, while serving at the Kīhei Police Station in South Maui.

A line of personnel from various law enforcement sectors, first responders, police officers, sheriffs, fire fighters, Transportation Security Administration personnel, National Guard and Color Guard members were on hand to pay their respects.

A salute in his honor was made at approximately 4:30 p.m., with a short tribute read by Maui Police Lieutenant Audra Sellers. (Click here to view live stream)

“ATF Special Agent John Bost III. End of watch–July 28, 2020 at 0800 hours. He worked closely with us at the Maui Police Department since 2015. And to our ʻohana, you were more than an agent and co-worker, you were a friend and you were family. You served the Maui County community with dedication and honor. From the Maui Police Department and all other agencies, we salute you for your commitment. Aloha and a hui hou. Aloha nō, aloha nō, aloha ʻoe,” said Lt. Sellers.

Bost was employed with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and worked closely with the Maui Police Department since 2015. He was a native of North Carolina and had been a special agent since November 2005. Prior to his time with the ATF, Bost had served as a Charlotte police officer.

Bost is survived by parents and other family members in North Carolina. He begins his journey home today with full honors to be laid to rest.

Background:

An initial investigation by the Maui Police Department indicates that Bost died from a wound received from the accidental discharge of a rifle, federal officials tell Maui Now.

ATF, the Maui Police Department and Maui County Medical Examiner’s office are conducting further investigations into his death.

Jason Chuddy, Public Information Officer with the US Department of Justice, ATF field division in Seattle expressed sadness over the loss last week saying, “To all at the Maui Police Department, Bost was more than an Agent and co-worker, he was a friend, he was family.”

“John will be remembered as an outstanding special agent, greatly admired and respected by all who knew him. He was deeply committed to ATF’s mission of safeguarding our communities from violent criminals, and will be profoundly missed,” said Chuddy in an email communication with Maui Now.