There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead