August 05, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 5, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 5, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Central Maui
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 69. East wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
