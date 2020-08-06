There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 97. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Light and variable wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

East Maui

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 84. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 70. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead