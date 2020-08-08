By Wendy Osher

The fourth summary printout for the 2020 Primary Election has been released. The fourth printout was issued at 11:44 a.m. HST on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. The timestamp on the fourth summary report was at 11:38 a.m. Traditionally a subsequent final summary report is issued when the results are finalized.

Maui races have not changed from the overnight third summary report issued for Maui at around 2:45 a.m.; however, races of statewide interest had additional votes since the last printout. Below is the latest tally.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts JOHNSON, Gabe 13195 30.1% DE JETLEY, Alberta 10693 24.4% MANO, Matthew J.K. 8934 20.4% Blank Votes 11028 25.1% Over Votes 6 0.0%

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts MOLINA, Mike 25506 58.2% EYRE, Aja 9154 20.9% ZAHND, Laurent 1865 4.3% Blank Votes 7325 16.7% Over Votes 6 0.0%

Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts KAMA, Tasha 15529 35.4% KAMEKONA, Carol Lee 10792 24.6% KAIWI, Deb 8392 19.1% Blank Votes 9128 20.8% Over Votes 15 0.0%

Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile 21274 48.5% NAVA, Rick 11050 25.2% PATEL, Sne 3845 8.8% Blank Votes 7673 17.5% Over Votes 14 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts KAPAKU, Theresa 83 79.0% Blank Votes 22 21.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts VANDERPOOL, Robin 304 38.4% Blank Votes 488 61.6% Over Votes 2 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts DECOITE, Lynn P. 3243 48.3% RITTE, Walter 3152 47.0% Blank Votes 313 4.7% Over Votes 19 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 4133 54.0% RUSSELL, Simon S. 2874 37.6% Blank Votes 641 8.4% Over Votes 13 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts GREENBERG, Howard E. 48 54.5% Blank Votes 40 45.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts WILDBERGER, Tina M.L. 2876 59.0% COUCH, Don 1466 30.1% Blank Votes 531 10.9% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E. 75 62.0% Blank Votes 46 38.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts BALINBIN, Kanamu 426 34.9% Blank Votes 795 65.1% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. 2262 56.1% NAKOA, Leonard K., III 1155 28.6% Blank Votes 615 15.3% Over Votes 14 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen 92 73.0% Blank Votes 34 27.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts WOODSON, Justin H. 3716 78.5% Blank Votes 1017 21.5% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts HASHIMOTO, Troy 4930 70.7% AIWOHI, Ka’apuni 1222 17.5% HILL, Robert G., III 486 7.0% Blank Votes 337 4.8% Over Votes 8 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts KEEN, Rynette Ipo 217 68.5% Blank Votes 100 31.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy 1203 50.8% Blank Votes 1163 49.2% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma 8738 74.6% Blank Votes 2973 25.4% Over Votes 11 0.1%

Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts LINDSEY, Keola 38242 9.4% MANGAUIL, Lanakila 34704 8.5% HAO, Louis (Lui) 28754 7.1% ISHIBASHI, Pua 24353 6.0% ALMEIDA, Kauilani 20639 5.1% CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani 15296 3.8% PAU, Louis (Kauka) 14268 3.5% KIHOI, Lei 13807 3.4% WILSON, Kalaniakea 13410 3.3% DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L. 12223 3.0% HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui) 7597 1.9% Blank Votes 182695 45.0% Over Votes 437 0.1%

Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts ALAPA, Luana 76573 18.8% MACHADO, Colette (Piipii) 69115 17.0% KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i 35261 8.7% Blank Votes 225387 55.5% Over Votes 89 0.0%

Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts AHUNA, Dan 92034 22.7% SMITH, Kamealoha 54925 13.5% PEREZ, Brittny 35312 8.7% Blank Votes 224060 55.1% Over Votes 94 0.0%

At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts AKINA, Keli’i 77013 19.0% SOUZA, Keoni 60265 14.8% BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele) 29355 7.2% HANAKAHI, Kaipo K. 20648 5.1% PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni 15249 3.8% KAWAAUHAU, Larry K. 11763 2.9% SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu) 9233 2.3% Blank Votes 182662 45.0% Over Votes 237 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts CASE, Ed 131552 86.0% Blank Votes 21475 14.0% Over Votes 118 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G) 2317 53.8% Blank Votes 1991 46.2% Over Votes 5 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts CURTIS, Ron 13873 34.2% DICKENS, James (J.D.) 7102 17.5% OLSON, Nancy Lynn 6647 16.4% REYES, Arturo Pacheco 4293 10.6% SMITH, Taylor J. 1831 4.5% Blank Votes 6828 16.8% Over Votes 83 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts TIPPENS, Michelle Rose 1012 92.3% Blank Votes 85 7.7% Over Votes 5 0.5%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai) 100735 66.0% EVANS, Brian 12321 8.1% LEE, Brenda L. Machado 10677 7.0% FAMERA, Noelle 7980 5.2% Blank Votes 20872 13.7% Over Votes 380 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts BURRUS, Ron 1307 36.3% MCCORRISTON, Byron U. 898 24.9% Blank Votes 1400 38.8% Over Votes 6 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts GIUFFRE, John (Raghu) 133 91.1% Blank Votes 13 8.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts AKANA, Joe 15075 39.3% KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko 5291 13.8% HAMMAN, David R. 3426 8.9% NAGAMINE, Robert K. 2884 7.5% LOVE, Nicholas T. 2610 6.8% BOND, Steven R. 2217 5.8% SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C. 1457 3.8% GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart) 950 2.5% QUEL, Raymond S. 304 0.8% Blank Votes 4129 10.8% Over Votes 131 0.3%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan 3415 87.0% Blank Votes 509 13.0% Over Votes 10 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy 8067 67.3% BURROWS, Smiley 2231 18.6% Blank Votes 1696 14.1% Over Votes 30 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts KA-IPO, Ron G. 259 70.6% Blank Votes 108 29.4% Over Votes 1 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts KOUCHI, Ronald Dan 12896 74.5% Blank Votes 4414 25.5% Over Votes 12 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts CHANG, Stanley 12761 69.7% Blank Votes 5551 30.3% Over Votes 16 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts SLOM, Sam M. 4537 80.3% Blank Votes 1115 19.7% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts IHARA, Les S., Jr. 8327 54.6% HIGGINS, Vicki B. 2572 16.9% ARRIOLA, Jesus 1302 8.5% Blank Votes 3036 19.9% Over Votes 16 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts SHIRAISHI, Paul J. 236 56.5% Blank Votes 182 43.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts TANIGUCHI, Brian T. 9999 67.0% Blank Votes 4935 33.0% Over Votes 3 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts RHOADS, Karl A. 8250 69.6% MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow) 1302 11.0% Blank Votes 2304 19.4% Over Votes 16 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts KIM, Donna Mercado 7402 71.4% Blank Votes 2968 28.6% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts WAKAI, Glenn 6225 70.6% Blank Votes 2597 29.4% Over Votes 12 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida 4543 54.5% CLARK, John H., III 2671 32.0% Blank Votes 1128 13.5% Over Votes 10 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts FEVELLA, Kurt 4298 86.0% Blank Votes 701 14.0% Over Votes 10 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts BONOAN, Feena M. 82 78.1% Blank Votes 23 21.9% Over Votes 1 1.0%

State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts GABBARD, Mike 6111 66.2% Blank Votes 3126 33.8% Over Votes 4 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts DELA CRUZ, Donovan 8516 77.7% CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.) 1436 13.1% Blank Votes 1004 9.2% Over Votes 14 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts FANENE, Banner S. 87 38.0% Blank Votes 142 62.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts MILLER, John E. 1895 59.6% Blank Votes 1287 40.4% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts LEE, Chris 11007 71.8% Blank Votes 4314 28.2% Over Votes 7 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina 3157 61.4% Blank Votes 1987 38.6% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts NAKASHIMA, Mark M. 4212 51.9% Blank Votes 3897 48.1% Over Votes 59 0.7%

State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts SHIN, Lorraine Pualani 623 44.6% Blank Votes 774 55.4% Over Votes 8 0.6%

State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts TODD, Christopher L.T. 3976 47.4% Blank Votes 4415 52.6% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr. 136 67.3% Blank Votes 66 32.7% Over Votes 1 0.5%

State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts ONISHI, Richard H.K. 3817 49.2% MATSON, Shannon Lopeka 2401 31.0% FOGEL, Frederick F. 553 7.1% Blank Votes 981 12.7% Over Votes 18 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts HUGHES, Susan 612 49.0% Blank Votes 636 51.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts ILAGAN, Greggor 3679 55.9% OHARA, Eileen 2284 34.7% Blank Votes 616 9.4% Over Votes 15 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts LEY, Brian 92 50.5% Blank Votes 90 49.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani) 458 36.5% Blank Votes 796 63.5% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts HAUMEA, Desmon Antone 191 81.6% Blank Votes 43 18.4% Over Votes 2 0.9%

State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts LAST, Michael L. (Mike) 50 74.6% Blank Votes 17 25.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts KAPELA, Jeanne 3325 54.0% BONDERA, Colehour 1457 23.7% Blank Votes 1376 22.3% Over Votes 10 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts DECKER, Citlalli Johanna 94 62.3% Blank Votes 57 37.7% Over Votes 1 0.7%

State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts LOWEN, Nicole 3437 59.2% Blank Votes 2371 40.8% Over Votes 15 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts TARNAS, David A. 4085 57.8% Blank Votes 2987 42.2% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts NAKAMURA, Nadine K. 3969 72.9% Blank Votes 1477 27.1% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts MONAS, Steve 461 36.2% Blank Votes 814 63.8% Over Votes 2 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts TOKIOKA, James Kunane 4450 72.8% Blank Votes 1660 27.2% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts YODER, Steve 615 47.4% Blank Votes 682 52.6% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee) 4146 72.0% Blank Votes 1609 28.0% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts DES, Ana Mo 371 29.9% Blank Votes 871 70.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts KOGACHI, Keith 4083 50.9% Blank Votes 3938 49.1% Over Votes 3 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts WARD, Gene 2917 88.8% Blank Votes 369 11.2% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts HASHEM, Mark Jun 6085 68.4% DRISKILL, Tommy, III 1049 11.8% Blank Votes 1757 19.8% Over Votes 16 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts FORD, Lori 1554 63.3% Blank Votes 902 36.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert) 4894 65.7% Blank Votes 2551 34.3% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike) 122 43.4% Blank Votes 159 56.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts CHEN, Wayne 19 90.5% Blank Votes 2 9.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts SAYAMA, Jackson 2505 29.9% TURBIN, Derek A. 2324 27.8% GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky) 1989 23.8% ISHIBASHI, Jay I. 937 11.2% Blank Votes 619 7.4% Over Votes 10 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts ALLEN, Julia E. 718 65.9% Blank Votes 371 34.1% Over Votes 2 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts NISHIMOTO, Scott Y. 3898 77.6% Blank Votes 1123 22.4% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts TAM, Adrian 1956 45.7% BROWER, Tom 1813 42.3% Blank Votes 515 12.0% Over Votes 9 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts OCHS, Nicholas R. 585 46.0% Blank Votes 687 54.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts KOBAYASHI, Dale 4855 65.5% Blank Votes 2558 34.5% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts BELATTI, Della Au 3926 65.2% Blank Votes 2097 34.8% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi) 152 98.7% Blank Votes 2 1.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts LUKE, Sylvia 4995 73.7% Blank Votes 1785 26.3% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts SAIKI, Scott K. 3383 46.6% IWAMOTO, Kim Coco 3221 44.4% Blank Votes 651 9.0% Over Votes 8 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts OHNO, Takashi 4811 78.0% Blank Votes 1360 22.0% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts MIZUNO, John M. 2865 74.8% Blank Votes 964 25.2% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts HOLT, Daniel 1741 56.7% LOGUE, James 946 30.8% Blank Votes 384 12.5% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny) 1553 59.3% CACHOLA, Romy M. 877 33.5% Blank Votes 187 7.1% Over Votes 8 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos 236 36.6% AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani) 205 31.8% Blank Votes 203 31.5% Over Votes 1 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts JOHANSON, Aaron Ling 2934 67.1% Blank Votes 1437 32.9% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts ICHIYAMA, Linda 4735 78.4% Blank Votes 1305 21.6% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts KONG, Sam Satoru 4744 55.2% ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron 2892 33.7% Blank Votes 953 11.1% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny) 701 48.0% Blank Votes 758 52.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts TAKAYAMA, Gregg 5737 77.4% Blank Votes 1673 22.6% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts SIMON, Keone F. 1310 64.5% Blank Votes 722 35.5% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts TAKUMI, Roy M. 2970 66.7% Blank Votes 1486 33.3% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts HOOD, Carl E. 517 39.9% Blank Votes 778 60.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo 117 95.9% Blank Votes 5 4.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts LA CHICA, Trish 4210 54.2% LEE, Marilyn B. 2934 37.8% Blank Votes 617 8.0% Over Votes 12 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts OKIMOTO, Val 2063 85.1% Blank Votes 360 14.9% Over Votes 5 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts YAMANE, Ryan I. 5981 74.9% Blank Votes 2008 25.1% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts SVRCINA, Emil 1096 47.6% Blank Votes 1207 52.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts AQUINO, Henry J.C. 3111 77.3% Blank Votes 912 22.7% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts CULLEN, Ty J.K. 3291 64.6% Blank Votes 1800 35.4% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts MAGLINTI, Austin L.S. 833 37.0% Blank Votes 1417 63.0% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts MARTINEZ, Rose 2615 75.2% Blank Votes 862 24.8% Over Votes 2 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts MCDERMOTT, Bob 2028 86.4% Blank Votes 320 13.6% Over Votes 4 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt) 2973 55.0% MALDONADO, Mokihana 1480 27.4% RATHBUN, Amanda J. 464 8.6% Blank Votes 492 9.1% Over Votes 11 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts UEHARA, Ryan Isamu 96 49.7% Blank Votes 97 50.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts ALCOS, David (Bradda) 2142 75.1% Blank Votes 712 24.9% Over Votes 7 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts HAR, Sharon 4075 69.0% KAM, Vickie L.P. 1116 18.9% Blank Votes 712 12.1% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani 2311 67.7% KAHIKINA, Michael P. 578 16.9% Blank Votes 525 15.4% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts GARCIA, Diamond 920 55.1% Blank Votes 749 44.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz 245 76.8% Blank Votes 74 23.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts GATES, Cedric Asuega 2222 67.3% JORDAN, Jo 782 23.7% Blank Votes 299 9.1% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai 624 47.3% Blank Votes 695 52.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr. 235 76.1% Blank Votes 74 23.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts CHAPMAN, Michael 1299 43.6% Blank Votes 1680 56.4% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren 1054 77.6% Blank Votes 305 22.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia 2198 50.3% AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo 1775 40.7% Blank Votes 393 9.0% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts QUINLAN, Sean 2147 60.7% Blank Votes 1388 39.3% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts READY, Boyd 938 48.9% Blank Votes 980 51.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts KITAGAWA, Lisa C. 4649 57.3% PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i 2355 29.0% Blank Votes 1105 13.6% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts MATAYOSHI, Scot 5366 63.9% Blank Votes 3028 36.1% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts DANNER, Kilomana 589 27.6% Blank Votes 1542 72.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts BRANCO, Patrick Pihana 3044 45.7% PREGITZER, Micah Kalama 2625 39.4% Blank Votes 996 14.9% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts SOUZA, Kanani 1242 59.0% Blank Votes 864 41.0% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts MARTEN, Lisa 2849 40.2% CHOCK, Coby K.K. 1766 24.9% GRIMMER, Scott 1313 18.5% AKAO, Alan 705 9.9% Blank Votes 456 6.4% Over Votes 9 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K. 1255 53.2% CHONG, Doni Leina’ala 757 32.1% Blank Votes 348 14.7% Over Votes 4 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts HO, Erik K. 80 76.9% Blank Votes 24 23.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts ROTH, Mitch 20225 31.1% MARZO, Ikaika 13764 21.2% KIM, Harry 9988 15.4% AZEVEDO, Neil A. 7274 11.2% HIGA, Stacy 5921 9.1% URBAN, Tante T. 2001 3.1% FITZGERALD, Bob 1567 2.4% RUGGLES, Mike D. 1245 1.9% GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly) 691 1.1% KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J. 594 0.9% KAWANO, Yumi T.R. 402 0.6% SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San) 178 0.3% BRYANT, Paul (Amaury) 164 0.3% GLENDON, Michael (Mikey) 132 0.2% VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin) 58 0.1% Blank Votes 773 1.2% Over Votes 57 0.1%

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni 27069 41.6% AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani 15024 23.1% BRIDGES, Christopher R. 10583 16.3% Blank Votes 12349 19.0% Over Votes 9 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts YAGONG, Dominic 2307 33.8% KIMBALL, Heather L. 1770 25.9% MORRISON, Bethany Joy 1170 17.1% MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K. 288 4.2% PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams 235 3.4% MOORE, Jaclyn L. 221 3.2% JUAN, Elroy C. 215 3.1% Blank Votes 625 9.1% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts CHUNG, Aaron S.Y. 6714 74.1% HALVERSEN, William 873 9.6% Blank Votes 1472 16.2% Over Votes 1 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts LEE LOY, Susan (Sue) 4153 49.7% NEVES, Paul K. 1638 19.6% KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr. 1495 17.9% Blank Votes 1078 12.9% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L. 4527 68.7% Blank Votes 2062 31.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt 2677 40.3% RODENHURST, Ikaika 2372 35.7% WIRICK, Frederic (Ric) 651 9.8% Blank Votes 936 14.1% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts DAVID, Maile (Medeiros) 4348 66.3% Blank Votes 2206 33.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts VILLEGAS, Rebecca 3167 49.8% CLEMENT, Jane 2349 37.0% Blank Votes 840 13.2% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts INABA, Holeka Goro 3381 48.1% KAHUI, Craig (Bo) 2210 31.4% Blank Votes 1441 20.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim) 3683 48.5% AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy) 2631 34.6% KEANE, Ranae 565 7.4% Blank Votes 722 9.5% Over Votes 3 0.0%

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts KOLLAR, Justin F. 14462 64.5% Blank Votes 7945 35.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts CHOCK, Mason K. 12196 7.8% EVSLIN, Luke A. 12046 7.7% KANESHIRO, Arryl 11503 7.3% CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr. 11097 7.1% KUALII, KipuKai L.P. 9470 6.0% COWDEN, Felicia 8671 5.5% DeCOSTA, Billy 7340 4.7% WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T. 5776 3.7% BULOSAN, Addison 5647 3.6% JUSTUS, Ed 3428 2.2% NISHIMURA, Wally K. 3280 2.1% FUKUSHIMA, Richard S. 3016 1.9% SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R. 2788 1.8% DANDURAND, Mike 2557 1.6% FRANKS, Victoria 2322 1.5% TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi) 2185 1.4% NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki) 2063 1.3% CABEBE, Donovan Kanani 1478 0.9% YAGO, Clint, Sr. 1409 0.9% DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn 1229 0.8% PARKER, Rory P. 1018 0.6% Blank Votes 46127 29.4% Over Votes 29 0.0%

Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts BLANGIARDI, Rick 69510 25.3% AMEMIYA, Keith 55002 20.0% HANABUSA, Colleen 50120 18.2% PINE, Kym Marcos 40008 14.6% HANNEMANN, Mufi 26975 9.8% STONEBRAKER, William (Bud) 17710 6.4% JAMES, Choon 5520 2.0% CARROLL, John 2005 0.7% WONG, Ho Yin (Jason) 1434 0.5% CARAVALHO, Ernest 1136 0.4% KEESING, Audrey 822 0.3% MUSSELL, Micah Laakea 538 0.2% BOURGOIN, David (Duke) 367 0.1% DICKS, Karl O. 358 0.1% GARRY, Tim 311 0.1% Blank Votes 3046 1.1% Over Votes 249 0.1%

Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts ALM, Steve 96289 35.0% KAU, Megan 58257 21.2% ESSER, Jacquie 46898 17.1% NADAMOTO, Dwight K. 15775 5.7% BROWN, Robert (RJ) 12467 4.5% KIM, Tae 8786 3.2% YAQOOB, Anosh H. 1607 0.6% Blank Votes 34916 12.7% Over Votes 116 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts TUPOLA, Andria 14386 53.6% PARIS, Anthony Makana 3783 14.1% DAVENPORT, Kathy 3744 14.0% HANOHANO, Naomi L. 1658 6.2% KERFOOT, Galen 608 2.3% Blank Votes 2644 9.9% Over Votes 12 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts KIAAINA, Esther 10379 26.7% THIELEN, Greg 9032 23.2% TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa 6712 17.3% KALIMA, Grant (Kalani) 4531 11.6% MOSSMAN, Paul 1639 4.2% KEALOHA, Warland D. 712 1.8% Blank Votes 5900 15.2% Over Votes 10 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts SAY, Calvin K.Y. 13434 41.9% WATASE, Dave K. 10878 33.9% LEE, Philmund (Phil) 2037 6.3% Blank Votes 5730 17.9% Over Votes 12 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts CORDERO, Radiant 7245 41.2% AKI, Jacob 6451 36.7% MANDADO, Ryan 1558 8.9% Blank Votes 2334 13.3% Over Votes 7 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts ESPERO, Will 10603 35.4% TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT) 9794 32.7% TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L. 6321 21.1% Blank Votes 3192 10.7% Over Votes 12 0.0%

PREVIOUS POST:

By Wendy Osher

As of 7:45 a.m., the final ballots for Oʻahu and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi remain incomplete.

A third summary report was issued for Maui County at 2:52 a.m. A time stamp on the document notes that it was printed about 10 minutes earlier at 2:43 a.m.

The update does not change the standings for the Maui races, however in the 13th District House race, the gap between candidates in the democratic primary remained slim with just 91 votes separating incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite from Hawaiian rights advocate Walter Ritte. According to the third summary report for Maui County, DeCoite holds on to her lead by a slim margin with 3242 votes (48.2%), ahead of Ritte, who garnered 3152 votes (46.9%). DeCoite has maintained a narrow lead in all three summary reports starting with a 104 gap in the first printout, followed by a 29 vote lead in the second printout.

A third and potentially final statewide summary report has not yet been printed and is due out this morning. Last night at around 10:50 p.m., Kauaʻi’s third summary report was released, marking the first county to reach the third summary stage. The Big Island of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu have yet to complete the third summary stage.

There is however, enough of a lead for us to know that Big Island Mayor Harry Kim has lost his reelection bid. That office will be determined in the General Election with Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo facing off. On Oʻahu, Rick Blangiardi faces Keith Amemiya in the General Election for Honolulu Mayor.

Turnout in Maui County currently stands at 43,873 or 42.7% well above the 34,105 or 36.2% recorded two years ago in the 2018 primary; and the 26,993 or 29.6% recorded four years ago in the 2016 primary.

Stay with us for the latest.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts JOHNSON, Gabe 13195 30.1% DE JETLEY, Alberta 10693 24.4% MANO, Matthew J.K. 8934 20.4% BLANK VOTES 11028 25.1% OVER VOTES 6 0.0%

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts MOLINA, Mike 25506 58.2% EYRE, Aja 9154 20.9% ZAHND, Laurent 1865 4.3% BLANK VOTES 7325 16.7% OVER VOTES 6 0.0%

Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts KAMA, Tasha 15529 35.4% KAMEKONA, Carol Lee 10792 24.6% KAIWI, Deb 8392 19.1% BLANK VOTES 9128 20.8% OVER VOTES 15 0.0%

Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile 21274 48.5% NAVA, Rick 11050 25.2% PATEL, Sne 3845 8.8% BLANK VOTES 7673 17.5% OVER VOTES 14 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts KAPAKU, Theresa 83 79.0% BLANK VOTES 22 21.0% OVER VOTES 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts VANDERPOOL, Robin 304 38.3% BLANK VOTES 488 61.5% OVER VOTES 2 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts DECOITE, Lynn P. 3243 48.2% RITTE, Walter 3152 46.9% BLANK VOTES 313 4.7% OVER VOTES 19 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 4133 53.9% RUSSELL, Simon S. 2874 37.5% BLANK VOTES 641 8.4% OVER VOTES 13 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts GREENBERG, Howard E. 48 54.5% BLANK VOTES 40 45.5% OVER VOTES 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts WILDBERGER, Tina M.L. 2876 58.9% COUCH, Don 1466 30.0% BLANK VOTES 531 10.9% OVER VOTES 7 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E. 75 62.0% BLANK VOTES 46 38.0% OVER VOTES 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts BALINBIN, Kanamu 426 34.9% BLANK VOTES 795 65.1% OVER VOTES 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. 2262 55.9% NAKOA, Leonard K., III 1155 28.5% BLANK VOTES 615 15.2% OVER VOTES 14 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen 92 73.0% BLANK VOTES 34 27.0% OVER VOTES 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts WOODSON, Justin H. 3716 78.4% BLANK VOTES 1017 21.5% OVER VOTES 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts HASHIMOTO, Troy 4930 70.6% AIWOHI, Ka’apuni 1222 17.5% HILL, Robert G., III 486 7.0% BLANK VOTES 337 4.8% OVER VOTES 8 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts KEEN, Rynette Ipo 217 68.5% BLANK VOTES 100 31.5% OVER VOTES 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy 1203 50.8% BLANK VOTES 1163 49.1% OVER VOTES 1 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma 8738 74.5% BLANK VOTES 2973 25.4% OVER VOTES 11 0.1%

***Scroll down to see the latest statewide summary report, which was issued at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It includes the other state races not posted above.

PREVIOUS POST:

By Wendy Osher

*Scroll down to see the complete update below, with Maui races of interest listed first.

The second printout for the 2020 Primary Election has been released. The second printout was released at 9:58 p.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The timestamp on the second summary report was at 9:33 p.m. There is not much change in the results as about 90 percent of the ballots were included in the initial printout. A third printout is expected to be released early Sunday morning, Aug. 9.

The closest Maui races are on the neighbor islands. The gap in the state Representative race for the 13th District on Molokaʻi narrowed even more with just 29 votes separating incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite from challenger Walter Ritte in the Democratic primary. With the final printout expected to be released early Sunday morning, it’s too close to call at this point.

On Lānaʻi, 2,050 votes separate Gabe Johnson (12,136 or 29.8%) from Alberta De Jetley (10,086 or 24.7%) in the Council race. Matthew Mano will not advance with only 20.4% of the vote after the second printout.

For the Makawao/Haʻikū/Pāʻia Council seat, incumbent Mike Molina has earned 59% of the vote with 24,070 votes after the second printout. The nearest contender, Aja Eyre, has 8,315 votes (20.4%) so far.

In the Kahului and West Maui Council races, incumbents Tasha Kama and Tamara Paltin held a substantial leads in their respective races after the second printout.

In the US Representative District II race to fill the spot being vacated by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Kai Kahele is headed to the general election. He has garnered more than 66% of the Democratic vote thus far. On the Republican side, Joe Akana leads with 39% of the vote, well ahead of the nearest contender, Elsie Kaneshiro who has a little more than 14% of the Republican vote.

On Hawaiʻi Island, it will be Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo facing off in the general for mayor, edging out current long-time Mayor Harry Kim. On Oʻahu, Rick Blangiardi faces Keith Amemiya in the General Election for Honolulu Mayor.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts JOHNSON, Gabe 12136 29.8% DE JETLEY, Alberta 10086 24.7% MANO, Matthew J.K. 8302 20.4% Blank Votes 10262 25.2% Over Votes 4 0.0%

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts MOLINA, Mike 24070 59.0% EYRE, Aja 8315 20.4% ZAHND, Laurent 1700 4.2% Blank Votes 6701 16.4% Over Votes 4 0.0%

Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts KAMA, Tasha 14671 36.0% KAMEKONA, Carol Lee 9900 24.3% KAIWI, Deb 7772 19.1% Blank Votes 8435 20.7% Over Votes 12 0.0%

Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile 19713 48.3% NAVA, Rick 10465 25.7% PATEL, Sne 3507 8.6% Blank Votes 7091 17.4% Over Votes 14 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts KAPAKU, Theresa 75 82.4% Blank Votes 16 17.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts VANDERPOOL, Robin 254 38.1% Blank Votes 412 61.9% Over Votes 2 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts DECOITE, Lynn P. 2760 47.9% RITTE, Walter 2731 47.4% Blank Votes 274 4.8% Over Votes 15 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 3982 55.4% RUSSELL, Simon S. 2607 36.2% Blank Votes 603 8.4% Over Votes 13 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts GREENBERG, Howard E. 43 54.4% Blank Votes 36 45.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts WILDBERGER, Tina M.L. 2674 58.5% COUCH, Don 1407 30.8% Blank Votes 491 10.7% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E. 69 60.5% Blank Votes 45 39.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts BALINBIN, Kanamu 402 35.5% Blank Votes 730 64.5% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. 2128 56.6% NAKOA, Leonard K., III 1071 28.5% Blank Votes 558 14.9% Over Votes 13 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen 80 72.7% Blank Votes 30 27.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts WOODSON, Justin H. 3610 78.7% Blank Votes 978 21.3% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts HASHIMOTO, Troy 4777 70.9% AIWOHI, Ka’apuni 1160 17.2% HILL, Robert G., III 481 7.1% Blank Votes 323 4.8% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts KEEN, Rynette Ipo 201 69.1% Blank Votes 90 30.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy 1146 51.3% Blank Votes 1087 48.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma 8488 74.9% Blank Votes 2844 25.1% Over Votes 9 0.1%

Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts LINDSEY, Keola 36183 9.5% MANGAUIL, Lanakila 31486 8.3% HAO, Louis (Lui) 27093 7.1% ISHIBASHI, Pua 22913 6.0% ALMEIDA, Kauilani 19373 5.1% CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani 14260 3.8% PAU, Louis (Kauka) 13322 3.5% KIHOI, Lei 12905 3.4% WILSON, Kalaniakea 12421 3.3% DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L. 11592 3.1% HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui) 7045 1.9% Blank Votes 171157 45.1% Over Votes 402 0.1%

Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts ALAPA, Luana 71146 18.7% MACHADO, Colette (Piipii) 64786 17.0% KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i 32480 8.5% Blank Votes 211656 55.7% Over Votes 84 0.0%

Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts AHUNA, Dan 85830 22.6% SMITH, Kamealoha 50854 13.4% PEREZ, Brittny 33123 8.7% Blank Votes 210260 55.3% Over Votes 85 0.0%

At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts AKINA, Keli’i 72055 19.0% SOUZA, Keoni 55748 14.7% BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele) 27606 7.3% HANAKAHI, Kaipo K. 18941 5.0% PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni 14155 3.7% KAWAAUHAU, Larry K. 10961 2.9% SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu) 8858 2.3% Blank Votes 171608 45.2% Over Votes 220 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts CASE, Ed 124398 86.1% Blank Votes 20031 13.9% Over Votes 110 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G) 2065 53.8% Blank Votes 1770 46.2% Over Votes 4 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts CURTIS, Ron 12585 34.0% DICKENS, James (J.D.) 6304 17.0% OLSON, Nancy Lynn 6199 16.7% REYES, Arturo Pacheco 3978 10.7% SMITH, Taylor J. 1703 4.6% Blank Votes 6246 16.9% Over Votes 72 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts TIPPENS, Michelle Rose 882 92.2% Blank Votes 75 7.8% Over Votes 5 0.5%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai) 95353 66.2% EVANS, Brian 11624 8.1% LEE, Brenda L. Machado 10245 7.1% FAMERA, Noelle 7358 5.1% Blank Votes 19502 13.5% Over Votes 354 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts BURRUS, Ron 1202 36.4% MCCORRISTON, Byron U. 829 25.1% Blank Votes 1274 38.5% Over Votes 6 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts GIUFFRE, John (Raghu) 129 90.8% Blank Votes 13 9.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts AKANA, Joe 13632 39.0% KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko 4939 14.1% HAMMAN, David R. 3101 8.9% NAGAMINE, Robert K. 2706 7.7% LOVE, Nicholas T. 2291 6.5% BOND, Steven R. 2083 6.0% SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C. 1318 3.8% GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart) 900 2.6% QUEL, Raymond S. 283 0.8% Blank Votes 3739 10.7% Over Votes 118 0.3%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan 3055 87.2% Blank Votes 448 12.8% Over Votes 9 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy 7763 67.6% BURROWS, Smiley 2103 18.3% Blank Votes 1613 14.1% Over Votes 28 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts KA-IPO, Ron G. 232 70.3% Blank Votes 98 29.7% Over Votes 1 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts KOUCHI, Ronald Dan 12309 74.8% Blank Votes 4141 25.2% Over Votes 12 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts CHANG, Stanley 12020 69.6% Blank Votes 5258 30.4% Over Votes 16 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts SLOM, Sam M. 4235 80.7% Blank Votes 1011 19.3% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts IHARA, Les S., Jr. 7951 55.6% HIGGINS, Vicki B. 2340 16.4% ARRIOLA, Jesus 1161 8.1% Blank Votes 2856 20.0% Over Votes 11 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts SHIRAISHI, Paul J. 215 57.6% Blank Votes 158 42.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts TANIGUCHI, Brian T. 9388 67.1% Blank Votes 4599 32.9% Over Votes 3 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts RHOADS, Karl A. 7781 69.6% MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow) 1220 10.9% Blank Votes 2182 19.5% Over Votes 15 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts KIM, Donna Mercado 7005 71.3% Blank Votes 2818 28.7% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts WAKAI, Glenn 5911 70.8% Blank Votes 2443 29.2% Over Votes 11 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida 4282 55.0% CLARK, John H., III 2445 31.4% Blank Votes 1060 13.6% Over Votes 10 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts FEVELLA, Kurt 3888 86.0% Blank Votes 633 14.0% Over Votes 7 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts BONOAN, Feena M. 72 78.3% Blank Votes 20 21.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts GABBARD, Mike 5628 66.0% Blank Votes 2898 34.0% Over Votes 4 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts DELA CRUZ, Donovan 8099 78.1% CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.) 1340 12.9% Blank Votes 934 9.0% Over Votes 14 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts FANENE, Banner S. 79 38.3% Blank Votes 127 61.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts MILLER, John E. 1711 59.7% Blank Votes 1153 40.3% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts LEE, Chris 10325 72.0% Blank Votes 4013 28.0% Over Votes 6 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina 2888 61.5% Blank Votes 1808 38.5% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts NAKASHIMA, Mark M. 4048 52.3% Blank Votes 3699 47.7% Over Votes 59 0.8%

State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts SHIN, Lorraine Pualani 587 44.8% Blank Votes 722 55.2% Over Votes 8 0.6%

State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts TODD, Christopher L.T. 3842 47.5% Blank Votes 4238 52.5% Over Votes 4 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr. 129 68.3% Blank Votes 60 31.7% Over Votes 1 0.5%

State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts ONISHI, Richard H.K. 3698 49.5% MATSON, Shannon Lopeka 2297 30.7% FOGEL, Frederick F. 535 7.2% Blank Votes 941 12.6% Over Votes 18 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts HUGHES, Susan 577 48.9% Blank Votes 603 51.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts ILAGAN, Greggor 3503 55.9% OHARA, Eileen 2186 34.9% Blank Votes 575 9.2% Over Votes 13 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts LEY, Brian 81 48.8% Blank Votes 85 51.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani) 442 37.5% Blank Votes 736 62.5% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts HAUMEA, Desmon Antone 170 82.1% Blank Votes 37 17.9% Over Votes 2 1.0%

State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts LAST, Michael L. (Mike) 41 70.7% Blank Votes 17 29.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts KAPELA, Jeanne 3228 54.1% BONDERA, Colehour 1417 23.7% Blank Votes 1324 22.2% Over Votes 9 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts DECKER, Citlalli Johanna 86 61.4% Blank Votes 54 38.6% Over Votes 1 0.7%

State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts LOWEN, Nicole 3323 59.2% Blank Votes 2288 40.8% Over Votes 15 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts TARNAS, David A. 3885 58.1% Blank Votes 2801 41.9% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts NAKAMURA, Nadine K. 3725 73.2% Blank Votes 1367 26.8% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts MONAS, Steve 428 37.4% Blank Votes 716 62.6% Over Votes 2 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts TOKIOKA, James Kunane 4319 73.0% Blank Votes 1601 27.0% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts YODER, Steve 576 47.5% Blank Votes 637 52.5% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee) 3938 72.4% Blank Votes 1502 27.6% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts DES, Ana Mo 339 29.8% Blank Votes 798 70.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts KOGACHI, Keith 3831 50.8% Blank Votes 3712 49.2% Over Votes 3 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts WARD, Gene 2697 89.1% Blank Votes 330 10.9% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts HASHEM, Mark Jun 5758 68.8% DRISKILL, Tommy, III 964 11.5% Blank Votes 1645 19.7% Over Votes 14 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts FORD, Lori 1453 63.7% Blank Votes 827 36.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert) 4649 65.7% Blank Votes 2423 34.3% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike) 100 41.3% Blank Votes 142 58.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts CHEN, Wayne 18 94.7% Blank Votes 1 5.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts SAYAMA, Jackson 2362 30.1% TURBIN, Derek A. 2177 27.7% GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky) 1819 23.2% ISHIBASHI, Jay I. 906 11.5% Blank Votes 588 7.5% Over Votes 9 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts ALLEN, Julia E. 664 66.3% Blank Votes 337 33.7% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts NISHIMOTO, Scott Y. 3672 78.0% Blank Votes 1038 22.0% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts TAM, Adrian 1833 45.2% BROWER, Tom 1735 42.8% Blank Votes 484 11.9% Over Votes 9 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts OCHS, Nicholas R. 561 46.5% Blank Votes 645 53.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts KOBAYASHI, Dale 4548 65.2% Blank Votes 2425 34.8% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts BELATTI, Della Au 3683 65.4% Blank Votes 1952 34.6% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi) 134 98.5% Blank Votes 2 1.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts LUKE, Sylvia 4676 73.7% Blank Votes 1672 26.3% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts SAIKI, Scott K. 3225 47.3% IWAMOTO, Kim Coco 2986 43.8% Blank Votes 614 9.0% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts OHNO, Takashi 4556 78.2% Blank Votes 1267 21.8% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts MIZUNO, John M. 2687 75.2% Blank Votes 887 24.8% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts HOLT, Daniel 1660 57.1% LOGUE, James 886 30.5% Blank Votes 363 12.5% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny) 1470 59.6% CACHOLA, Romy M. 831 33.7% Blank Votes 165 6.7% Over Votes 8 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos 210 35.1% AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani) 196 32.7% Blank Votes 193 32.2% Over Votes 1 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts JOHANSON, Aaron Ling 2766 66.7% Blank Votes 1381 33.3% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts ICHIYAMA, Linda 4536 78.7% Blank Votes 1228 21.3% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts KONG, Sam Satoru 4553 55.2% ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron 2767 33.6% Blank Votes 921 11.2% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny) 641 47.6% Blank Votes 706 52.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts TAKAYAMA, Gregg 5481 77.4% Blank Votes 1600 22.6% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts SIMON, Keone F. 1187 64.5% Blank Votes 653 35.5% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts TAKUMI, Roy M. 2840 66.7% Blank Votes 1417 33.3% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts HOOD, Carl E. 474 39.9% Blank Votes 715 60.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo 101 95.3% Blank Votes 5 4.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts LA CHICA, Trish 3957 54.1% LEE, Marilyn B. 2778 38.0% Blank Votes 573 7.8% Over Votes 11 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts OKIMOTO, Val 1861 84.7% Blank Votes 336 15.3% Over Votes 5 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts YAMANE, Ryan I. 5745 75.2% Blank Votes 1895 24.8% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts SVRCINA, Emil 991 47.3% Blank Votes 1103 52.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts AQUINO, Henry J.C. 2967 77.2% Blank Votes 877 22.8% Over Votes 2 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts CULLEN, Ty J.K. 3136 64.9% Blank Votes 1695 35.1% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts MAGLINTI, Austin L.S. 750 36.6% Blank Votes 1298 63.4% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts MARTINEZ, Rose 2455 75.2% Blank Votes 810 24.8% Over Votes 2 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts MCDERMOTT, Bob 1840 86.3% Blank Votes 293 13.7% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt) 2777 55.2% MALDONADO, Mokihana 1352 26.9% RATHBUN, Amanda J. 443 8.8% Blank Votes 461 9.2% Over Votes 11 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts UEHARA, Ryan Isamu 90 50.6% Blank Votes 88 49.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts ALCOS, David (Bradda) 1930 75.1% Blank Votes 641 24.9% Over Votes 4 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts HAR, Sharon 3750 69.3% KAM, Vickie L.P. 1013 18.7% Blank Votes 649 12.0% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani 2148 67.7% KAHIKINA, Michael P. 546 17.2% Blank Votes 477 15.0% Over Votes 5 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts GARCIA, Diamond 811 56.2% Blank Votes 633 43.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz 205 74.8% Blank Votes 69 25.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts GATES, Cedric Asuega 2045 67.0% JORDAN, Jo 719 23.6% Blank Votes 286 9.4% Over Votes 5 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai 542 47.1% Blank Votes 608 52.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr. 192 74.4% Blank Votes 66 25.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts CHAPMAN, Michael 1222 43.3% Blank Votes 1601 56.7% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren 959 77.7% Blank Votes 275 22.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia 2103 50.2% AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo 1711 40.9% Blank Votes 374 8.9% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts QUINLAN, Sean 1941 60.4% Blank Votes 1275 39.6% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts READY, Boyd 819 49.2% Blank Votes 844 50.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts KITAGAWA, Lisa C. 4363 57.8% PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i 2163 28.7% Blank Votes 1022 13.5% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts MATAYOSHI, Scot 5082 64.3% Blank Votes 2827 35.7% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts DANNER, Kilomana 527 27.5% Blank Votes 1390 72.5% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts BRANCO, Patrick Pihana 2842 45.9% PREGITZER, Micah Kalama 2446 39.5% Blank Votes 909 14.7% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts SOUZA, Kanani 1154 59.2% Blank Votes 796 40.8% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts MARTEN, Lisa 2666 40.1% CHOCK, Coby K.K. 1680 25.3% GRIMMER, Scott 1219 18.4% AKAO, Alan 657 9.9% Blank Votes 419 6.3% Over Votes 8 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K. 1089 51.6% CHONG, Doni Leina’ala 698 33.0% Blank Votes 325 15.4% Over Votes 4 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts HO, Erik K. 69 78.4% Blank Votes 19 21.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts ROTH, Mitch 19449 31.4% MARZO, Ikaika 12893 20.8% KIM, Harry 9590 15.5% AZEVEDO, Neil A. 6919 11.2% HIGA, Stacy 5635 9.1% URBAN, Tante T. 1887 3.1% FITZGERALD, Bob 1501 2.4% RUGGLES, Mike D. 1155 1.9% GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly) 670 1.1% KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J. 567 0.9% KAWANO, Yumi T.R. 373 0.6% SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San) 164 0.3% BRYANT, Paul (Amaury) 155 0.3% GLENDON, Michael (Mikey) 126 0.2% VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin) 53 0.1% Blank Votes 714 1.2% Over Votes 49 0.1%

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni 25907 41.9% AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani 14297 23.1% BRIDGES, Christopher R. 10031 16.2% Blank Votes 11656 18.8% Over Votes 9 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts YAGONG, Dominic 2173 33.7% KIMBALL, Heather L. 1678 26.1% MORRISON, Bethany Joy 1111 17.3% MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K. 277 4.3% PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams 222 3.4% MOORE, Jaclyn L. 210 3.3% JUAN, Elroy C. 207 3.2% Blank Votes 562 8.7% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts CHUNG, Aaron S.Y. 6468 74.4% HALVERSEN, William 827 9.5% Blank Votes 1394 16.0% Over Votes 1 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts LEE LOY, Susan (Sue) 4004 49.9% NEVES, Paul K. 1548 19.3% KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr. 1430 17.8% Blank Votes 1045 13.0% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L. 4311 68.9% Blank Votes 1943 31.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt 2540 40.4% RODENHURST, Ikaika 2263 36.0% WIRICK, Frederic (Ric) 611 9.7% Blank Votes 866 13.8% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts DAVID, Maile (Medeiros) 4217 66.7% Blank Votes 2101 33.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts VILLEGAS, Rebecca 3047 50.0% CLEMENT, Jane 2258 37.0% Blank Votes 792 13.0% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts INABA, Holeka Goro 3229 48.4% KAHUI, Craig (Bo) 2085 31.3% Blank Votes 1354 20.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim) 3475 48.8% AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy) 2469 34.7% KEANE, Ranae 515 7.2% Blank Votes 656 9.2% Over Votes 3 0.0%

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts KOLLAR, Justin F. 13705 64.9% Blank Votes 7396 35.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts CHOCK, Mason K. 11459 7.8% EVSLIN, Luke A. 11319 7.7% KANESHIRO, Arryl 10926 7.4% CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr. 10493 7.1% KUALII, KipuKai L.P. 8985 6.1% COWDEN, Felicia 8096 5.5% DeCOSTA, Billy 6861 4.7% WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T. 5435 3.7% BULOSAN, Addison 5289 3.6% JUSTUS, Ed 3195 2.2% NISHIMURA, Wally K. 3078 2.1% FUKUSHIMA, Richard S. 2875 1.9% SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R. 2623 1.8% DANDURAND, Mike 2354 1.6% FRANKS, Victoria 2162 1.5% TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi) 2099 1.4% NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki) 1912 1.3% CABEBE, Donovan Kanani 1368 0.9% YAGO, Clint, Sr. 1338 0.9% DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn 1147 0.8% PARKER, Rory P. 948 0.6% Blank Votes 43542 29.5% Over Votes 29 0.0%

Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts BLANGIARDI, Rick 65195 25.5% AMEMIYA, Keith 52209 20.4% HANABUSA, Colleen 47136 18.4% PINE, Kym Marcos 36591 14.3% HANNEMANN, Mufi 25541 10.0% STONEBRAKER, William (Bud) 15393 6.0% JAMES, Choon 4897 1.9% CARROLL, John 1853 0.7% WONG, Ho Yin (Jason) 1336 0.5% CARAVALHO, Ernest 1020 0.4% KEESING, Audrey 735 0.3% MUSSELL, Micah Laakea 476 0.2% BOURGOIN, David (Duke) 331 0.1% DICKS, Karl O. 321 0.1% GARRY, Tim 284 0.1% Blank Votes 2801 1.1% Over Votes 225 0.1%

Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts ALM, Steve 91100 35.6% KAU, Megan 53667 20.9% ESSER, Jacquie 42589 16.6% NADAMOTO, Dwight K. 15136 5.9% BROWN, Robert (RJ) 11551 4.5% KIM, Tae 8214 3.2% YAQOOB, Anosh H. 1501 0.6% Blank Votes 32480 12.7% Over Votes 106 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts TUPOLA, Andria 12908 53.0% DAVENPORT, Kathy 3493 14.3% PARIS, Anthony Makana 3424 14.1% HANOHANO, Naomi L. 1545 6.3% KERFOOT, Galen 553 2.3% Blank Votes 2431 10.0% Over Votes 11 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts KIAAINA, Esther 9721 27.0% THIELEN, Greg 8544 23.7% TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa 6125 17.0% KALIMA, Grant (Kalani) 4045 11.2% MOSSMAN, Paul 1484 4.1% KEALOHA, Warland D. 649 1.8% Blank Votes 5442 15.1% Over Votes 9 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts SAY, Calvin K.Y. 12658 42.3% WATASE, Dave K. 10140 33.9% LEE, Philmund (Phil) 1860 6.2% Blank Votes 5267 17.6% Over Votes 10 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts CORDERO, Radiant 6836 41.5% AKI, Jacob 6048 36.7% MANDADO, Ryan 1441 8.7% Blank Votes 2166 13.1% Over Votes 4 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts ESPERO, Will 10061 35.9% TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT) 9004 32.1% TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L. 6009 21.5% Blank Votes 2937 10.5% Over Votes 10 0.0%

PREVIOUS POST:

The first printout was released at 7:16 p.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The timestamp on the first summary report was at 6:31 p.m.

A second printout is expected around 10 p.m. and should have a good portion of the ballots cast. The final results are expected overnight, so close races will likely have to wait until Sunday morning to ensure accuracy of lead candidates.

Elections officials say the volume of voted ballots collected at the close of voting may delay the release of reports.

One of the closest Maui races on the ballot is the District 13 State House seat on the island of Molokaʻi where incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite has 2,717 votes (48.5%) compared to longtime Hawaiian rights advocate, Walter Ritte who has garnered 2,613 votes (46.7%) after the first printout. Just 104 votes separates the two candidates who are running against each other in the Democratic primary. Meantime Republican Robin Vanderpool had 228 votes and Aloha Aina candidate Theresa Kapaku had 74 votes after the first printout.

Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts JOHNSON, Gabe 11873 29.6% DE JETLEY, Alberta 9961 24.8% MANO, Matthew J.K. 8119 20.3% Blank Votes 10136 25.3% Over Votes 4 0.0%

Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts MOLINA, Mike 23693 59.1% EYRE, Aja 8127 20.3% ZAHND, Laurent 1659 4.1% Blank Votes 6610 16.5% Over Votes 4 0.0%

Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts KAMA, Tasha 14451 36.1% KAMEKONA, Carol Lee 9671 24.1% KAIWI, Deb 7627 19.0% Blank Votes 8332 20.8% Over Votes 12 0.0%

Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile 19372 48.3% NAVA, Rick 10266 25.6% PATEL, Sne 3436 8.6% Blank Votes 7005 17.5% Over Votes 14 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts KAPAKU, Theresa 74 82.2% Blank Votes 16 17.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts VANDERPOOL, Robin 228 36.4% Blank Votes 399 63.6% Over Votes 2 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts DECOITE, Lynn P. 2717 48.5% RITTE, Walter 2613 46.7% Blank Votes 269 4.8% Over Votes 15 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts YAMASHITA, Kyle T. 3964 55.6% RUSSELL, Simon S. 2560 35.9% Blank Votes 600 8.4% Over Votes 13 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts GREENBERG, Howard E. 41 53.9% Blank Votes 35 46.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts WILDBERGER, Tina M.L. 2649 58.4% COUCH, Don 1397 30.8% Blank Votes 490 10.8% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E. 67 60.4% Blank Votes 44 39.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts BALINBIN, Kanamu 391 35.4% Blank Votes 712 64.6% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts MCKELVEY, Angus L.K. 2113 56.8% NAKOA, Leonard K., III 1055 28.3% Blank Votes 555 14.9% Over Votes 13 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen 75 72.1% Blank Votes 29 27.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts WOODSON, Justin H. 3582 78.7% Blank Votes 971 21.3% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts HASHIMOTO, Troy 4736 71.2% AIWOHI, Ka’apuni 1129 17.0% HILL, Robert G., III 473 7.1% Blank Votes 318 4.8% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts KEEN, Rynette Ipo 188 68.6% Blank Votes 86 31.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy 1069 50.1% Blank Votes 1065 49.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma 8398 74.9% Blank Votes 2814 25.1% Over Votes 9 0.1%

Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts LINDSEY, Keola 35128 9.6% MANGAUIL, Lanakila 30306 8.2% HAO, Louis (Lui) 26227 7.1% ISHIBASHI, Pua 22140 6.0% ALMEIDA, Kauilani 18653 5.1% CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani 13795 3.8% PAU, Louis (Kauka) 12834 3.5% KIHOI, Lei 12520 3.4% WILSON, Kalaniakea 11921 3.2% DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L. 11229 3.1% HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui) 6800 1.8% Blank Votes 166255 45.2% Over Votes 392 0.1%

Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts ALAPA, Luana 68426 18.6% MACHADO, Colette (Piipii) 62831 17.1% KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i 31150 8.5% Blank Votes 205710 55.9% Over Votes 83 0.0%

Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts AHUNA, Dan 83005 22.5% SMITH, Kamealoha 48919 13.3% PEREZ, Brittny 31927 8.7% Blank Votes 204266 55.5% Over Votes 83 0.0%

At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts AKINA, Keli’i 69477 18.9% SOUZA, Keoni 53737 14.6% BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele) 26702 7.3% HANAKAHI, Kaipo K. 18158 4.9% PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni 13687 3.7% KAWAAUHAU, Larry K. 10538 2.9% SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu) 8678 2.4% Blank Votes 167009 45.4% Over Votes 214 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts CASE, Ed 120873 86.3% Blank Votes 19263 13.7% Over Votes 105 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G) 1935 53.7% Blank Votes 1671 46.3% Over Votes 4 0.1%

U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts CURTIS, Ron 11912 34.1% OLSON, Nancy Lynn 5893 16.9% DICKENS, James (J.D.) 5827 16.7% REYES, Arturo Pacheco 3742 10.7% SMITH, Taylor J. 1607 4.6% Blank Votes 5940 17.0% Over Votes 69 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts TIPPENS, Michelle Rose 850 92.8% Blank Votes 66 7.2% Over Votes 5 0.5%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai) 93433 66.2% EVANS, Brian 11388 8.1% LEE, Brenda L. Machado 10029 7.1% FAMERA, Noelle 7172 5.1% Blank Votes 19167 13.6% Over Votes 352 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts BURRUS, Ron 1158 36.4% MCCORRISTON, Byron U. 802 25.2% Blank Votes 1219 38.3% Over Votes 6 0.2%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts GIUFFRE, John (Raghu) 125 90.6% Blank Votes 13 9.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts AKANA, Joe 12892 38.8% KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko 4769 14.3% HAMMAN, David R. 2861 8.6% NAGAMINE, Robert K. 2611 7.9% LOVE, Nicholas T. 2154 6.5% BOND, Steven R. 1985 6.0% SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C. 1260 3.8% GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart) 861 2.6% QUEL, Raymond S. 268 0.8% Blank Votes 3583 10.8% Over Votes 118 0.4%

U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan 2923 87.4% Blank Votes 423 12.6% Over Votes 9 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy 7635 67.7% BURROWS, Smiley 2045 18.1% Blank Votes 1596 14.2% Over Votes 28 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts KA-IPO, Ron G. 216 69.0% Blank Votes 97 31.0% Over Votes 1 0.3%

State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts KOUCHI, Ronald Dan 12144 74.9% Blank Votes 4069 25.1% Over Votes 12 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts CHANG, Stanley 11575 69.5% Blank Votes 5074 30.5% Over Votes 16 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts SLOM, Sam M. 4005 80.8% Blank Votes 952 19.2% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts IHARA, Les S., Jr. 7707 56.1% HIGGINS, Vicki B. 2212 16.1% ARRIOLA, Jesus 1084 7.9% Blank Votes 2743 20.0% Over Votes 11 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts SHIRAISHI, Paul J. 205 58.6% Blank Votes 145 41.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts TANIGUCHI, Brian T. 9019 66.9% Blank Votes 4468 33.1% Over Votes 3 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts RHOADS, Karl A. 7527 69.8% MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow) 1155 10.7% Blank Votes 2095 19.4% Over Votes 14 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts KIM, Donna Mercado 6803 71.4% Blank Votes 2730 28.6% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts WAKAI, Glenn 5730 70.7% Blank Votes 2371 29.3% Over Votes 10 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida 4152 55.0% CLARK, John H., III 2362 31.3% Blank Votes 1030 13.7% Over Votes 10 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts FEVELLA, Kurt 3656 86.0% Blank Votes 596 14.0% Over Votes 7 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts BONOAN, Feena M. 65 77.4% Blank Votes 19 22.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts GABBARD, Mike 5472 66.0% Blank Votes 2814 34.0% Over Votes 4 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts DELA CRUZ, Donovan 7977 78.2% CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.) 1306 12.8% Blank Votes 914 9.0% Over Votes 14 0.1%

State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts FANENE, Banner S. 74 36.8% Blank Votes 127 63.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts MILLER, John E. 1638 59.5% Blank Votes 1114 40.5% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts LEE, Chris 9971 72.0% Blank Votes 3874 28.0% Over Votes 6 0.0%

State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina 2695 61.0% Blank Votes 1726 39.0% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts NAKASHIMA, Mark M. 3974 51.9% Blank Votes 3683 48.1% Over Votes 59 0.8%

State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts SHIN, Lorraine Pualani 564 44.4% Blank Votes 705 55.6% Over Votes 8 0.6%

State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts TODD, Christopher L.T. 3752 47.1% Blank Votes 4212 52.9% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr. 124 68.1% Blank Votes 58 31.9% Over Votes 1 0.5%

State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts ONISHI, Richard H.K. 3661 49.6% MATSON, Shannon Lopeka 2263 30.7% FOGEL, Frederick F. 525 7.1% Blank Votes 934 12.7% Over Votes 18 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts HUGHES, Susan 547 48.1% Blank Votes 591 51.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts ILAGAN, Greggor 3422 55.9% OHARA, Eileen 2134 34.8% Blank Votes 568 9.3% Over Votes 13 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts LEY, Brian 78 49.4% Blank Votes 80 50.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani) 417 36.6% Blank Votes 721 63.4% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts HAUMEA, Desmon Antone 162 81.4% Blank Votes 37 18.6% Over Votes 2 1.0%

State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts LAST, Michael L. (Mike) 41 70.7% Blank Votes 17 29.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts KAPELA, Jeanne 3177 53.9% BONDERA, Colehour 1401 23.8% Blank Votes 1320 22.4% Over Votes 9 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts DECKER, Citlalli Johanna 85 61.2% Blank Votes 54 38.8% Over Votes 1 0.7%

State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts LOWEN, Nicole 3224 58.6% Blank Votes 2275 41.4% Over Votes 15 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts TARNAS, David A. 3836 57.9% Blank Votes 2786 42.1% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts NAKAMURA, Nadine K. 3672 73.2% Blank Votes 1345 26.8% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts MONAS, Steve 396 36.4% Blank Votes 691 63.6% Over Votes 2 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts TOKIOKA, James Kunane 4235 73.0% Blank Votes 1569 27.0% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts YODER, Steve 557 47.5% Blank Votes 615 52.5% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee) 3911 72.5% Blank Votes 1483 27.5% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts DES, Ana Mo 319 29.2% Blank Votes 775 70.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts KOGACHI, Keith 3693 50.8% Blank Votes 3576 49.2% Over Votes 3 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts WARD, Gene 2542 89.2% Blank Votes 307 10.8% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts HASHEM, Mark Jun 5569 69.0% DRISKILL, Tommy, III 924 11.4% Blank Votes 1579 19.6% Over Votes 14 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts FORD, Lori 1374 63.8% Blank Votes 779 36.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert) 4496 65.8% Blank Votes 2340 34.2% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike) 92 41.4% Blank Votes 130 58.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts CHEN, Wayne 16 94.1% Blank Votes 1 5.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts SAYAMA, Jackson 2285 30.4% TURBIN, Derek A. 2087 27.7% GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky) 1716 22.8% ISHIBASHI, Jay I. 880 11.7% Blank Votes 558 7.4% Over Votes 9 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts ALLEN, Julia E. 611 65.8% Blank Votes 318 34.2% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts NISHIMOTO, Scott Y. 3523 77.9% Blank Votes 998 22.1% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts TAM, Adrian 1745 45.0% BROWER, Tom 1671 43.1% Blank Votes 459 11.8% Over Votes 8 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts OCHS, Nicholas R. 525 46.0% Blank Votes 616 54.0% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts KOBAYASHI, Dale 4382 65.1% Blank Votes 2345 34.9% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts BELATTI, Della Au 3541 65.1% Blank Votes 1898 34.9% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi) 125 99.2% Blank Votes 1 0.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts LUKE, Sylvia 4497 73.6% Blank Votes 1613 26.4% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts SAIKI, Scott K. 3072 47.3% IWAMOTO, Kim Coco 2852 43.9% Blank Votes 574 8.8% Over Votes 7 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts OHNO, Takashi 4412 78.3% Blank Votes 1225 21.7% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts MIZUNO, John M. 2604 75.3% Blank Votes 854 24.7% Over Votes 6 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts HOLT, Daniel 1587 56.9% LOGUE, James 860 30.8% Blank Votes 341 12.2% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny) 1423 60.1% CACHOLA, Romy M. 785 33.2% Blank Votes 159 6.7% Over Votes 7 0.3%

State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos 192 34.2% AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani) 184 32.7% Blank Votes 186 33.1% Over Votes 1 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts JOHANSON, Aaron Ling 2684 66.7% Blank Votes 1341 33.3% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts ICHIYAMA, Linda 4448 78.8% Blank Votes 1194 21.2% Over Votes 6 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts KONG, Sam Satoru 4512 55.4% ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron 2721 33.4% Blank Votes 906 11.1% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny) 604 47.2% Blank Votes 677 52.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts TAKAYAMA, Gregg 5403 77.5% Blank Votes 1572 22.5% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts SIMON, Keone F. 1138 64.3% Blank Votes 631 35.7% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts TAKUMI, Roy M. 2793 66.7% Blank Votes 1393 33.3% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts HOOD, Carl E. 431 38.4% Blank Votes 690 61.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo 94 95.9% Blank Votes 4 4.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts LA CHICA, Trish 3902 54.1% LEE, Marilyn B. 2751 38.1% Blank Votes 565 7.8% Over Votes 11 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts OKIMOTO, Val 1803 84.7% Blank Votes 325 15.3% Over Votes 5 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts YAMANE, Ryan I. 5656 75.2% Blank Votes 1861 24.8% Over Votes 2 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts SVRCINA, Emil 939 46.6% Blank Votes 1076 53.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts AQUINO, Henry J.C. 2896 77.1% Blank Votes 860 22.9% Over Votes 2 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts CULLEN, Ty J.K. 3042 64.7% Blank Votes 1660 35.3% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts MAGLINTI, Austin L.S. 663 34.9% Blank Votes 1237 65.1% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts MARTINEZ, Rose 2388 75.1% Blank Votes 791 24.9% Over Votes 2 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts MCDERMOTT, Bob 1741 86.1% Blank Votes 282 13.9% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt) 2700 55.5% MALDONADO, Mokihana 1298 26.7% RATHBUN, Amanda J. 425 8.7% Blank Votes 444 9.1% Over Votes 10 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts UEHARA, Ryan Isamu 83 49.7% Blank Votes 84 50.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts ALCOS, David (Bradda) 1795 74.8% Blank Votes 604 25.2% Over Votes 4 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts HAR, Sharon 3649 69.3% KAM, Vickie L.P. 988 18.8% Blank Votes 629 11.9% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani 2076 67.7% KAHIKINA, Michael P. 520 17.0% Blank Votes 470 15.3% Over Votes 5 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts GARCIA, Diamond 731 55.1% Blank Votes 596 44.9% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz 191 73.7% Blank Votes 68 26.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts GATES, Cedric Asuega 1999 67.1% JORDAN, Jo 701 23.5% Blank Votes 281 9.4% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai 482 45.2% Blank Votes 585 54.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr. 185 74.3% Blank Votes 64 25.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts CHAPMAN, Michael 1195 43.2% Blank Votes 1573 56.8% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren 933 78.3% Blank Votes 258 21.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia 2058 50.4% AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo 1664 40.8% Blank Votes 359 8.8% Over Votes 3 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts QUINLAN, Sean 1865 60.4% Blank Votes 1225 39.6% Over Votes 1 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts READY, Boyd 748 48.9% Blank Votes 781 51.1% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts KITAGAWA, Lisa C. 4230 58.3% PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i 2045 28.2% Blank Votes 979 13.5% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts MATAYOSHI, Scot 4931 64.4% Blank Votes 2727 35.6% Over Votes 5 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts DANNER, Kilomana 494 27.4% Blank Votes 1306 72.6% Over Votes 0 0.0%

State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts BRANCO, Patrick Pihana 2724 45.8% PREGITZER, Micah Kalama 2355 39.6% Blank Votes 873 14.7% Over Votes 4 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts SOUZA, Kanani 1076 58.7% Blank Votes 756 41.3% Over Votes 1 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts MARTEN, Lisa 2569 40.0% CHOCK, Coby K.K. 1625 25.3% GRIMMER, Scott 1189 18.5% AKAO, Alan 625 9.7% Blank Votes 416 6.5% Over Votes 8 0.1%

State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K. 1017 51.2% CHONG, Doni Leina’ala 662 33.3% Blank Votes 307 15.5% Over Votes 4 0.2%

State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts HO, Erik K. 65 79.3% Blank Votes 17 20.7% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts ROTH, Mitch 19168 31.6% MARZO, Ikaika 12557 20.7% KIM, Harry 9460 15.6% AZEVEDO, Neil A. 6773 11.2% HIGA, Stacy 5531 9.1% URBAN, Tante T. 1827 3.0% FITZGERALD, Bob 1465 2.4% RUGGLES, Mike D. 1113 1.8% GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly) 659 1.1% KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J. 550 0.9% KAWANO, Yumi T.R. 367 0.6% SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San) 159 0.3% BRYANT, Paul (Amaury) 153 0.3% GLENDON, Michael (Mikey) 123 0.2% VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin) 52 0.1% Blank Votes 691 1.1% Over Votes 49 0.1%

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni 25413 41.9% AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani 13954 23.0% BRIDGES, Christopher R. 9805 16.2% Blank Votes 11516 19.0% Over Votes 9 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts YAGONG, Dominic 2146 33.9% KIMBALL, Heather L. 1653 26.1% MORRISON, Bethany Joy 1091 17.2% MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K. 267 4.2% PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams 213 3.4% MOORE, Jaclyn L. 207 3.3% JUAN, Elroy C. 206 3.3% Blank Votes 546 8.6% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts CHUNG, Aaron S.Y. 6386 74.5% HALVERSEN, William 806 9.4% Blank Votes 1380 16.1% Over Votes 1 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts LEE LOY, Susan (Sue) 3955 50.1% NEVES, Paul K. 1504 19.0% KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr. 1403 17.8% Blank Votes 1037 13.1% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L. 4200 68.8% Blank Votes 1909 31.2% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt 2462 40.2% RODENHURST, Ikaika 2215 36.2% WIRICK, Frederic (Ric) 595 9.7% Blank Votes 853 13.9% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts DAVID, Maile (Medeiros) 4158 66.7% Blank Votes 2075 33.3% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts VILLEGAS, Rebecca 2980 50.2% CLEMENT, Jane 2183 36.8% Blank Votes 777 13.1% Over Votes 2 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts INABA, Holeka Goro 3116 48.2% KAHUI, Craig (Bo) 2025 31.3% Blank Votes 1319 20.4% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim) 3448 49.1% AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy) 2415 34.4% KEANE, Ranae 506 7.2% Blank Votes 649 9.2% Over Votes 3 0.0%

Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts KOLLAR, Justin F. 13493 65.2% Blank Votes 7204 34.8% Over Votes 0 0.0%

Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts CHOCK, Mason K. 11271 7.8% EVSLIN, Luke A. 11138 7.7% KANESHIRO, Arryl 10783 7.5% CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr. 10331 7.1% KUALII, KipuKai L.P. 8872 6.1% COWDEN, Felicia 7920 5.5% DeCOSTA, Billy 6720 4.6% WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T. 5321 3.7% BULOSAN, Addison 5193 3.6% JUSTUS, Ed 3129 2.2% NISHIMURA, Wally K. 3013 2.1% FUKUSHIMA, Richard S. 2837 2.0% SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R. 2579 1.8% DANDURAND, Mike 2299 1.6% FRANKS, Victoria 2078 1.4% TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi) 2061 1.4% NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki) 1837 1.3% CABEBE, Donovan Kanani 1327 0.9% YAGO, Clint, Sr. 1309 0.9% DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn 1120 0.8% PARKER, Rory P. 922 0.6% Blank Votes 42616 29.5% Over Votes 29 0.0%

Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts BLANGIARDI, Rick 63056 25.6% AMEMIYA, Keith 50784 20.6% HANABUSA, Colleen 45666 18.5% PINE, Kym Marcos 35121 14.2% HANNEMANN, Mufi 24723 10.0% STONEBRAKER, William (Bud) 13864 5.6% JAMES, Choon 4609 1.9% CARROLL, John 1750 0.7% WONG, Ho Yin (Jason) 1270 0.5% CARAVALHO, Ernest 953 0.4% KEESING, Audrey 703 0.3% MUSSELL, Micah Laakea 460 0.2% BOURGOIN, David (Duke) 314 0.1% DICKS, Karl O. 291 0.1% GARRY, Tim 271 0.1% Blank Votes 2641 1.1% Over Votes 220 0.1%

Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts ALM, Steve 88352 35.8% KAU, Megan 51324 20.8% ESSER, Jacquie 40787 16.5% NADAMOTO, Dwight K. 14729 6.0% BROWN, Robert (RJ) 10941 4.4% KIM, Tae 7854 3.2% YAQOOB, Anosh H. 1418 0.6% Blank Votes 31188 12.6% Over Votes 103 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts TUPOLA, Andria 12294 52.8% DAVENPORT, Kathy 3367 14.5% PARIS, Anthony Makana 3302 14.2% HANOHANO, Naomi L. 1477 6.3% KERFOOT, Galen 523 2.2% Blank Votes 2334 10.0% Over Votes 11 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts KIAAINA, Esther 9385 27.2% THIELEN, Greg 8254 23.9% TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa 5818 16.9% KALIMA, Grant (Kalani) 3826 11.1% MOSSMAN, Paul 1384 4.0% KEALOHA, Warland D. 618 1.8% Blank Votes 5235 15.2% Over Votes 9 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts SAY, Calvin K.Y. 12185 42.5% WATASE, Dave K. 9703 33.9% LEE, Philmund (Phil) 1749 6.1% Blank Votes 5015 17.5% Over Votes 10 0.0%

Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts CORDERO, Radiant 6585 41.5% AKI, Jacob 5846 36.8% MANDADO, Ryan 1373 8.6% Blank Votes 2071 13.0% Over Votes 4 0.0%