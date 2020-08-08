By Wendy Osher
The fourth summary printout for the 2020 Primary Election has been released. The fourth printout was issued at 11:44 a.m. HST on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. The timestamp on the fourth summary report was at 11:38 a.m. Traditionally a subsequent final summary report is issued when the results are finalized.
Maui races have not changed from the overnight third summary report issued for Maui at around 2:45 a.m.; however, races of statewide interest had additional votes since the last printout. Below is the latest tally.
|Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts
|JOHNSON, Gabe
|13195
|30.1%
|DE JETLEY, Alberta
|10693
|24.4%
|MANO, Matthew J.K.
|8934
|20.4%
|Blank Votes
|11028
|25.1%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.0%
|Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts
|MOLINA, Mike
|25506
|58.2%
|EYRE, Aja
|9154
|20.9%
|ZAHND, Laurent
|1865
|4.3%
|Blank Votes
|7325
|16.7%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.0%
|Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts
|KAMA, Tasha
|15529
|35.4%
|KAMEKONA, Carol Lee
|10792
|24.6%
|KAIWI, Deb
|8392
|19.1%
|Blank Votes
|9128
|20.8%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.0%
|Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts
|PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile
|21274
|48.5%
|NAVA, Rick
|11050
|25.2%
|PATEL, Sne
|3845
|8.8%
|Blank Votes
|7673
|17.5%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts
|KAPAKU, Theresa
|83
|79.0%
|Blank Votes
|22
|21.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|VANDERPOOL, Robin
|304
|38.4%
|Blank Votes
|488
|61.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|DECOITE, Lynn P.
|3243
|48.3%
|RITTE, Walter
|3152
|47.0%
|Blank Votes
|313
|4.7%
|Over Votes
|19
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|YAMASHITA, Kyle T.
|4133
|54.0%
|RUSSELL, Simon S.
|2874
|37.6%
|Blank Votes
|641
|8.4%
|Over Votes
|13
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|GREENBERG, Howard E.
|48
|54.5%
|Blank Votes
|40
|45.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.
|2876
|59.0%
|COUCH, Don
|1466
|30.1%
|Blank Votes
|531
|10.9%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.
|75
|62.0%
|Blank Votes
|46
|38.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|BALINBIN, Kanamu
|426
|34.9%
|Blank Votes
|795
|65.1%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.
|2262
|56.1%
|NAKOA, Leonard K., III
|1155
|28.6%
|Blank Votes
|615
|15.3%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen
|92
|73.0%
|Blank Votes
|34
|27.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|WOODSON, Justin H.
|3716
|78.5%
|Blank Votes
|1017
|21.5%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|HASHIMOTO, Troy
|4930
|70.7%
|AIWOHI, Ka’apuni
|1222
|17.5%
|HILL, Robert G., III
|486
|7.0%
|Blank Votes
|337
|4.8%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts
|KEEN, Rynette Ipo
|217
|68.5%
|Blank Votes
|100
|31.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts
|KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy
|1203
|50.8%
|Blank Votes
|1163
|49.2%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts
|KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma
|8738
|74.6%
|Blank Votes
|2973
|25.4%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.1%
|Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|LINDSEY, Keola
|38242
|9.4%
|MANGAUIL, Lanakila
|34704
|8.5%
|HAO, Louis (Lui)
|28754
|7.1%
|ISHIBASHI, Pua
|24353
|6.0%
|ALMEIDA, Kauilani
|20639
|5.1%
|CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani
|15296
|3.8%
|PAU, Louis (Kauka)
|14268
|3.5%
|KIHOI, Lei
|13807
|3.4%
|WILSON, Kalaniakea
|13410
|3.3%
|DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L.
|12223
|3.0%
|HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui)
|7597
|1.9%
|Blank Votes
|182695
|45.0%
|Over Votes
|437
|0.1%
|Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|ALAPA, Luana
|76573
|18.8%
|MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)
|69115
|17.0%
|KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i
|35261
|8.7%
|Blank Votes
|225387
|55.5%
|Over Votes
|89
|0.0%
|Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|AHUNA, Dan
|92034
|22.7%
|SMITH, Kamealoha
|54925
|13.5%
|PEREZ, Brittny
|35312
|8.7%
|Blank Votes
|224060
|55.1%
|Over Votes
|94
|0.0%
|At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|AKINA, Keli’i
|77013
|19.0%
|SOUZA, Keoni
|60265
|14.8%
|BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele)
|29355
|7.2%
|HANAKAHI, Kaipo K.
|20648
|5.1%
|PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni
|15249
|3.8%
|KAWAAUHAU, Larry K.
|11763
|2.9%
|SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu)
|9233
|2.3%
|Blank Votes
|182662
|45.0%
|Over Votes
|237
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts
|CASE, Ed
|131552
|86.0%
|Blank Votes
|21475
|14.0%
|Over Votes
|118
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts
|GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)
|2317
|53.8%
|Blank Votes
|1991
|46.2%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts
|CURTIS, Ron
|13873
|34.2%
|DICKENS, James (J.D.)
|7102
|17.5%
|OLSON, Nancy Lynn
|6647
|16.4%
|REYES, Arturo Pacheco
|4293
|10.6%
|SMITH, Taylor J.
|1831
|4.5%
|Blank Votes
|6828
|16.8%
|Over Votes
|83
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts
|TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
|1012
|92.3%
|Blank Votes
|85
|7.7%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.5%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts
|KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)
|100735
|66.0%
|EVANS, Brian
|12321
|8.1%
|LEE, Brenda L. Machado
|10677
|7.0%
|FAMERA, Noelle
|7980
|5.2%
|Blank Votes
|20872
|13.7%
|Over Votes
|380
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts
|BURRUS, Ron
|1307
|36.3%
|MCCORRISTON, Byron U.
|898
|24.9%
|Blank Votes
|1400
|38.8%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts
|GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)
|133
|91.1%
|Blank Votes
|13
|8.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts
|AKANA, Joe
|15075
|39.3%
|KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko
|5291
|13.8%
|HAMMAN, David R.
|3426
|8.9%
|NAGAMINE, Robert K.
|2884
|7.5%
|LOVE, Nicholas T.
|2610
|6.8%
|BOND, Steven R.
|2217
|5.8%
|SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C.
|1457
|3.8%
|GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart)
|950
|2.5%
|QUEL, Raymond S.
|304
|0.8%
|Blank Votes
|4129
|10.8%
|Over Votes
|131
|0.3%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts
|HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan
|3415
|87.0%
|Blank Votes
|509
|13.0%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
|8067
|67.3%
|BURROWS, Smiley
|2231
|18.6%
|Blank Votes
|1696
|14.1%
|Over Votes
|30
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts
|KA-IPO, Ron G.
|259
|70.6%
|Blank Votes
|108
|29.4%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts
|KOUCHI, Ronald Dan
|12896
|74.5%
|Blank Votes
|4414
|25.5%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|CHANG, Stanley
|12761
|69.7%
|Blank Votes
|5551
|30.3%
|Over Votes
|16
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|SLOM, Sam M.
|4537
|80.3%
|Blank Votes
|1115
|19.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|IHARA, Les S., Jr.
|8327
|54.6%
|HIGGINS, Vicki B.
|2572
|16.9%
|ARRIOLA, Jesus
|1302
|8.5%
|Blank Votes
|3036
|19.9%
|Over Votes
|16
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts
|SHIRAISHI, Paul J.
|236
|56.5%
|Blank Votes
|182
|43.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts
|TANIGUCHI, Brian T.
|9999
|67.0%
|Blank Votes
|4935
|33.0%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|RHOADS, Karl A.
|8250
|69.6%
|MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow)
|1302
|11.0%
|Blank Votes
|2304
|19.4%
|Over Votes
|16
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts
|KIM, Donna Mercado
|7402
|71.4%
|Blank Votes
|2968
|28.6%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|WAKAI, Glenn
|6225
|70.6%
|Blank Votes
|2597
|29.4%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida
|4543
|54.5%
|CLARK, John H., III
|2671
|32.0%
|Blank Votes
|1128
|13.5%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts
|FEVELLA, Kurt
|4298
|86.0%
|Blank Votes
|701
|14.0%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts
|BONOAN, Feena M.
|82
|78.1%
|Blank Votes
|23
|21.9%
|Over Votes
|1
|1.0%
|State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts
|GABBARD, Mike
|6111
|66.2%
|Blank Votes
|3126
|33.8%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|DELA CRUZ, Donovan
|8516
|77.7%
|CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.)
|1436
|13.1%
|Blank Votes
|1004
|9.2%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts
|FANENE, Banner S.
|87
|38.0%
|Blank Votes
|142
|62.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts
|MILLER, John E.
|1895
|59.6%
|Blank Votes
|1287
|40.4%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|LEE, Chris
|11007
|71.8%
|Blank Votes
|4314
|28.2%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts
|KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina
|3157
|61.4%
|Blank Votes
|1987
|38.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|NAKASHIMA, Mark M.
|4212
|51.9%
|Blank Votes
|3897
|48.1%
|Over Votes
|59
|0.7%
|State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|SHIN, Lorraine Pualani
|623
|44.6%
|Blank Votes
|774
|55.4%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.6%
|State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TODD, Christopher L.T.
|3976
|47.4%
|Blank Votes
|4415
|52.6%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.
|136
|67.3%
|Blank Votes
|66
|32.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.5%
|State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|ONISHI, Richard H.K.
|3817
|49.2%
|MATSON, Shannon Lopeka
|2401
|31.0%
|FOGEL, Frederick F.
|553
|7.1%
|Blank Votes
|981
|12.7%
|Over Votes
|18
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts
|HUGHES, Susan
|612
|49.0%
|Blank Votes
|636
|51.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|ILAGAN, Greggor
|3679
|55.9%
|OHARA, Eileen
|2284
|34.7%
|Blank Votes
|616
|9.4%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts
|LEY, Brian
|92
|50.5%
|Blank Votes
|90
|49.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)
|458
|36.5%
|Blank Votes
|796
|63.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|HAUMEA, Desmon Antone
|191
|81.6%
|Blank Votes
|43
|18.4%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.9%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts
|LAST, Michael L. (Mike)
|50
|74.6%
|Blank Votes
|17
|25.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|KAPELA, Jeanne
|3325
|54.0%
|BONDERA, Colehour
|1457
|23.7%
|Blank Votes
|1376
|22.3%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts
|DECKER, Citlalli Johanna
|94
|62.3%
|Blank Votes
|57
|37.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.7%
|State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LOWEN, Nicole
|3437
|59.2%
|Blank Votes
|2371
|40.8%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TARNAS, David A.
|4085
|57.8%
|Blank Votes
|2987
|42.2%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|NAKAMURA, Nadine K.
|3969
|72.9%
|Blank Votes
|1477
|27.1%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|MONAS, Steve
|461
|36.2%
|Blank Votes
|814
|63.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TOKIOKA, James Kunane
|4450
|72.8%
|Blank Votes
|1660
|27.2%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|YODER, Steve
|615
|47.4%
|Blank Votes
|682
|52.6%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)
|4146
|72.0%
|Blank Votes
|1609
|28.0%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|DES, Ana Mo
|371
|29.9%
|Blank Votes
|871
|70.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|KOGACHI, Keith
|4083
|50.9%
|Blank Votes
|3938
|49.1%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|WARD, Gene
|2917
|88.8%
|Blank Votes
|369
|11.2%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HASHEM, Mark Jun
|6085
|68.4%
|DRISKILL, Tommy, III
|1049
|11.8%
|Blank Votes
|1757
|19.8%
|Over Votes
|16
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|FORD, Lori
|1554
|63.3%
|Blank Votes
|902
|36.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)
|4894
|65.7%
|Blank Votes
|2551
|34.3%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts
|PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)
|122
|43.4%
|Blank Votes
|159
|56.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts
|CHEN, Wayne
|19
|90.5%
|Blank Votes
|2
|9.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|SAYAMA, Jackson
|2505
|29.9%
|TURBIN, Derek A.
|2324
|27.8%
|GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky)
|1989
|23.8%
|ISHIBASHI, Jay I.
|937
|11.2%
|Blank Votes
|619
|7.4%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|ALLEN, Julia E.
|718
|65.9%
|Blank Votes
|371
|34.1%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.
|3898
|77.6%
|Blank Votes
|1123
|22.4%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|TAM, Adrian
|1956
|45.7%
|BROWER, Tom
|1813
|42.3%
|Blank Votes
|515
|12.0%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|OCHS, Nicholas R.
|585
|46.0%
|Blank Votes
|687
|54.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|KOBAYASHI, Dale
|4855
|65.5%
|Blank Votes
|2558
|34.5%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|BELATTI, Della Au
|3926
|65.2%
|Blank Votes
|2097
|34.8%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)
|152
|98.7%
|Blank Votes
|2
|1.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LUKE, Sylvia
|4995
|73.7%
|Blank Votes
|1785
|26.3%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|SAIKI, Scott K.
|3383
|46.6%
|IWAMOTO, Kim Coco
|3221
|44.4%
|Blank Votes
|651
|9.0%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|OHNO, Takashi
|4811
|78.0%
|Blank Votes
|1360
|22.0%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|MIZUNO, John M.
|2865
|74.8%
|Blank Votes
|964
|25.2%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HOLT, Daniel
|1741
|56.7%
|LOGUE, James
|946
|30.8%
|Blank Votes
|384
|12.5%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)
|1553
|59.3%
|CACHOLA, Romy M.
|877
|33.5%
|Blank Votes
|187
|7.1%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos
|236
|36.6%
|AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani)
|205
|31.8%
|Blank Votes
|203
|31.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|JOHANSON, Aaron Ling
|2934
|67.1%
|Blank Votes
|1437
|32.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|ICHIYAMA, Linda
|4735
|78.4%
|Blank Votes
|1305
|21.6%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|KONG, Sam Satoru
|4744
|55.2%
|ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron
|2892
|33.7%
|Blank Votes
|953
|11.1%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)
|701
|48.0%
|Blank Votes
|758
|52.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|TAKAYAMA, Gregg
|5737
|77.4%
|Blank Votes
|1673
|22.6%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|SIMON, Keone F.
|1310
|64.5%
|Blank Votes
|722
|35.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|TAKUMI, Roy M.
|2970
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|1486
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|HOOD, Carl E.
|517
|39.9%
|Blank Votes
|778
|60.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts
|KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo
|117
|95.9%
|Blank Votes
|5
|4.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|LA CHICA, Trish
|4210
|54.2%
|LEE, Marilyn B.
|2934
|37.8%
|Blank Votes
|617
|8.0%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|OKIMOTO, Val
|2063
|85.1%
|Blank Votes
|360
|14.9%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|YAMANE, Ryan I.
|5981
|74.9%
|Blank Votes
|2008
|25.1%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|SVRCINA, Emil
|1096
|47.6%
|Blank Votes
|1207
|52.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|AQUINO, Henry J.C.
|3111
|77.3%
|Blank Votes
|912
|22.7%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|CULLEN, Ty J.K.
|3291
|64.6%
|Blank Votes
|1800
|35.4%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.
|833
|37.0%
|Blank Votes
|1417
|63.0%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|MARTINEZ, Rose
|2615
|75.2%
|Blank Votes
|862
|24.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|MCDERMOTT, Bob
|2028
|86.4%
|Blank Votes
|320
|13.6%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)
|2973
|55.0%
|MALDONADO, Mokihana
|1480
|27.4%
|RATHBUN, Amanda J.
|464
|8.6%
|Blank Votes
|492
|9.1%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts
|UEHARA, Ryan Isamu
|96
|49.7%
|Blank Votes
|97
|50.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|ALCOS, David (Bradda)
|2142
|75.1%
|Blank Votes
|712
|24.9%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HAR, Sharon
|4075
|69.0%
|KAM, Vickie L.P.
|1116
|18.9%
|Blank Votes
|712
|12.1%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani
|2311
|67.7%
|KAHIKINA, Michael P.
|578
|16.9%
|Blank Votes
|525
|15.4%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|GARCIA, Diamond
|920
|55.1%
|Blank Votes
|749
|44.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz
|245
|76.8%
|Blank Votes
|74
|23.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts
|GATES, Cedric Asuega
|2222
|67.3%
|JORDAN, Jo
|782
|23.7%
|Blank Votes
|299
|9.1%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts
|ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai
|624
|47.3%
|Blank Votes
|695
|52.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts
|SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.
|235
|76.1%
|Blank Votes
|74
|23.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|CHAPMAN, Michael
|1299
|43.6%
|Blank Votes
|1680
|56.4%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren
|1054
|77.6%
|Blank Votes
|305
|22.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia
|2198
|50.3%
|AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo
|1775
|40.7%
|Blank Votes
|393
|9.0%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|QUINLAN, Sean
|2147
|60.7%
|Blank Votes
|1388
|39.3%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|READY, Boyd
|938
|48.9%
|Blank Votes
|980
|51.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|KITAGAWA, Lisa C.
|4649
|57.3%
|PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i
|2355
|29.0%
|Blank Votes
|1105
|13.6%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MATAYOSHI, Scot
|5366
|63.9%
|Blank Votes
|3028
|36.1%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|DANNER, Kilomana
|589
|27.6%
|Blank Votes
|1542
|72.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|BRANCO, Patrick Pihana
|3044
|45.7%
|PREGITZER, Micah Kalama
|2625
|39.4%
|Blank Votes
|996
|14.9%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|SOUZA, Kanani
|1242
|59.0%
|Blank Votes
|864
|41.0%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MARTEN, Lisa
|2849
|40.2%
|CHOCK, Coby K.K.
|1766
|24.9%
|GRIMMER, Scott
|1313
|18.5%
|AKAO, Alan
|705
|9.9%
|Blank Votes
|456
|6.4%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.
|1255
|53.2%
|CHONG, Doni Leina’ala
|757
|32.1%
|Blank Votes
|348
|14.7%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts
|HO, Erik K.
|80
|76.9%
|Blank Votes
|24
|23.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
|ROTH, Mitch
|20225
|31.1%
|MARZO, Ikaika
|13764
|21.2%
|KIM, Harry
|9988
|15.4%
|AZEVEDO, Neil A.
|7274
|11.2%
|HIGA, Stacy
|5921
|9.1%
|URBAN, Tante T.
|2001
|3.1%
|FITZGERALD, Bob
|1567
|2.4%
|RUGGLES, Mike D.
|1245
|1.9%
|GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly)
|691
|1.1%
|KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J.
|594
|0.9%
|KAWANO, Yumi T.R.
|402
|0.6%
|SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San)
|178
|0.3%
|BRYANT, Paul (Amaury)
|164
|0.3%
|GLENDON, Michael (Mikey)
|132
|0.2%
|VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin)
|58
|0.1%
|Blank Votes
|773
|1.2%
|Over Votes
|57
|0.1%
|Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
|WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni
|27069
|41.6%
|AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani
|15024
|23.1%
|BRIDGES, Christopher R.
|10583
|16.3%
|Blank Votes
|12349
|19.0%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
|YAGONG, Dominic
|2307
|33.8%
|KIMBALL, Heather L.
|1770
|25.9%
|MORRISON, Bethany Joy
|1170
|17.1%
|MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K.
|288
|4.2%
|PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
|235
|3.4%
|MOORE, Jaclyn L.
|221
|3.2%
|JUAN, Elroy C.
|215
|3.1%
|Blank Votes
|625
|9.1%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|CHUNG, Aaron S.Y.
|6714
|74.1%
|HALVERSEN, William
|873
|9.6%
|Blank Votes
|1472
|16.2%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts
|LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)
|4153
|49.7%
|NEVES, Paul K.
|1638
|19.6%
|KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr.
|1495
|17.9%
|Blank Votes
|1078
|12.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L.
|4527
|68.7%
|Blank Votes
|2062
|31.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
|KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt
|2677
|40.3%
|RODENHURST, Ikaika
|2372
|35.7%
|WIRICK, Frederic (Ric)
|651
|9.8%
|Blank Votes
|936
|14.1%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
|DAVID, Maile (Medeiros)
|4348
|66.3%
|Blank Votes
|2206
|33.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|VILLEGAS, Rebecca
|3167
|49.8%
|CLEMENT, Jane
|2349
|37.0%
|Blank Votes
|840
|13.2%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|INABA, Holeka Goro
|3381
|48.1%
|KAHUI, Craig (Bo)
|2210
|31.4%
|Blank Votes
|1441
|20.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
|RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
|3683
|48.5%
|AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy)
|2631
|34.6%
|KEANE, Ranae
|565
|7.4%
|Blank Votes
|722
|9.5%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
|KOLLAR, Justin F.
|14462
|64.5%
|Blank Votes
|7945
|35.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
|CHOCK, Mason K.
|12196
|7.8%
|EVSLIN, Luke A.
|12046
|7.7%
|KANESHIRO, Arryl
|11503
|7.3%
|CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.
|11097
|7.1%
|KUALII, KipuKai L.P.
|9470
|6.0%
|COWDEN, Felicia
|8671
|5.5%
|DeCOSTA, Billy
|7340
|4.7%
|WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.
|5776
|3.7%
|BULOSAN, Addison
|5647
|3.6%
|JUSTUS, Ed
|3428
|2.2%
|NISHIMURA, Wally K.
|3280
|2.1%
|FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.
|3016
|1.9%
|SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.
|2788
|1.8%
|DANDURAND, Mike
|2557
|1.6%
|FRANKS, Victoria
|2322
|1.5%
|TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi)
|2185
|1.4%
|NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)
|2063
|1.3%
|CABEBE, Donovan Kanani
|1478
|0.9%
|YAGO, Clint, Sr.
|1409
|0.9%
|DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn
|1229
|0.8%
|PARKER, Rory P.
|1018
|0.6%
|Blank Votes
|46127
|29.4%
|Over Votes
|29
|0.0%
|Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
|BLANGIARDI, Rick
|69510
|25.3%
|AMEMIYA, Keith
|55002
|20.0%
|HANABUSA, Colleen
|50120
|18.2%
|PINE, Kym Marcos
|40008
|14.6%
|HANNEMANN, Mufi
|26975
|9.8%
|STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)
|17710
|6.4%
|JAMES, Choon
|5520
|2.0%
|CARROLL, John
|2005
|0.7%
|WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)
|1434
|0.5%
|CARAVALHO, Ernest
|1136
|0.4%
|KEESING, Audrey
|822
|0.3%
|MUSSELL, Micah Laakea
|538
|0.2%
|BOURGOIN, David (Duke)
|367
|0.1%
|DICKS, Karl O.
|358
|0.1%
|GARRY, Tim
|311
|0.1%
|Blank Votes
|3046
|1.1%
|Over Votes
|249
|0.1%
|Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
|ALM, Steve
|96289
|35.0%
|KAU, Megan
|58257
|21.2%
|ESSER, Jacquie
|46898
|17.1%
|NADAMOTO, Dwight K.
|15775
|5.7%
|BROWN, Robert (RJ)
|12467
|4.5%
|KIM, Tae
|8786
|3.2%
|YAQOOB, Anosh H.
|1607
|0.6%
|Blank Votes
|34916
|12.7%
|Over Votes
|116
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
|TUPOLA, Andria
|14386
|53.6%
|PARIS, Anthony Makana
|3783
|14.1%
|DAVENPORT, Kathy
|3744
|14.0%
|HANOHANO, Naomi L.
|1658
|6.2%
|KERFOOT, Galen
|608
|2.3%
|Blank Votes
|2644
|9.9%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts
|KIAAINA, Esther
|10379
|26.7%
|THIELEN, Greg
|9032
|23.2%
|TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa
|6712
|17.3%
|KALIMA, Grant (Kalani)
|4531
|11.6%
|MOSSMAN, Paul
|1639
|4.2%
|KEALOHA, Warland D.
|712
|1.8%
|Blank Votes
|5900
|15.2%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts
|SAY, Calvin K.Y.
|13434
|41.9%
|WATASE, Dave K.
|10878
|33.9%
|LEE, Philmund (Phil)
|2037
|6.3%
|Blank Votes
|5730
|17.9%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
|CORDERO, Radiant
|7245
|41.2%
|AKI, Jacob
|6451
|36.7%
|MANDADO, Ryan
|1558
|8.9%
|Blank Votes
|2334
|13.3%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts
|ESPERO, Will
|10603
|35.4%
|TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)
|9794
|32.7%
|TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L.
|6321
|21.1%
|Blank Votes
|3192
|10.7%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.0%
PREVIOUS POST:
By Wendy Osher
As of 7:45 a.m., the final ballots for Oʻahu and the Big Island of Hawaiʻi remain incomplete.
A third summary report was issued for Maui County at 2:52 a.m. A time stamp on the document notes that it was printed about 10 minutes earlier at 2:43 a.m.
The update does not change the standings for the Maui races, however in the 13th District House race, the gap between candidates in the democratic primary remained slim with just 91 votes separating incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite from Hawaiian rights advocate Walter Ritte. According to the third summary report for Maui County, DeCoite holds on to her lead by a slim margin with 3242 votes (48.2%), ahead of Ritte, who garnered 3152 votes (46.9%). DeCoite has maintained a narrow lead in all three summary reports starting with a 104 gap in the first printout, followed by a 29 vote lead in the second printout.
A third and potentially final statewide summary report has not yet been printed and is due out this morning. Last night at around 10:50 p.m., Kauaʻi’s third summary report was released, marking the first county to reach the third summary stage. The Big Island of Hawaiʻi and the City and County of Honolulu have yet to complete the third summary stage.
There is however, enough of a lead for us to know that Big Island Mayor Harry Kim has lost his reelection bid. That office will be determined in the General Election with Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo facing off. On Oʻahu, Rick Blangiardi faces Keith Amemiya in the General Election for Honolulu Mayor.
Turnout in Maui County currently stands at 43,873 or 42.7% well above the 34,105 or 36.2% recorded two years ago in the 2018 primary; and the 26,993 or 29.6% recorded four years ago in the 2016 primary.
Stay with us for the latest.
***Scroll down to see the latest statewide summary report, which was issued at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It includes the other state races not posted above.
PREVIOUS POST:
By Wendy Osher
*Scroll down to see the complete update below, with Maui races of interest listed first.
The second printout for the 2020 Primary Election has been released. The second printout was released at 9:58 p.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The timestamp on the second summary report was at 9:33 p.m. There is not much change in the results as about 90 percent of the ballots were included in the initial printout. A third printout is expected to be released early Sunday morning, Aug. 9.
The closest Maui races are on the neighbor islands. The gap in the state Representative race for the 13th District on Molokaʻi narrowed even more with just 29 votes separating incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite from challenger Walter Ritte in the Democratic primary. With the final printout expected to be released early Sunday morning, it’s too close to call at this point.
On Lānaʻi, 2,050 votes separate Gabe Johnson (12,136 or 29.8%) from Alberta De Jetley (10,086 or 24.7%) in the Council race. Matthew Mano will not advance with only 20.4% of the vote after the second printout.
For the Makawao/Haʻikū/Pāʻia Council seat, incumbent Mike Molina has earned 59% of the vote with 24,070 votes after the second printout. The nearest contender, Aja Eyre, has 8,315 votes (20.4%) so far.
In the Kahului and West Maui Council races, incumbents Tasha Kama and Tamara Paltin held a substantial leads in their respective races after the second printout.
In the US Representative District II race to fill the spot being vacated by Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Kai Kahele is headed to the general election. He has garnered more than 66% of the Democratic vote thus far. On the Republican side, Joe Akana leads with 39% of the vote, well ahead of the nearest contender, Elsie Kaneshiro who has a little more than 14% of the Republican vote.
On Hawaiʻi Island, it will be Mitch Roth and Ikaika Marzo facing off in the general for mayor, edging out current long-time Mayor Harry Kim. On Oʻahu, Rick Blangiardi faces Keith Amemiya in the General Election for Honolulu Mayor.
|Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|LINDSEY, Keola
|36183
|9.5%
|MANGAUIL, Lanakila
|31486
|8.3%
|HAO, Louis (Lui)
|27093
|7.1%
|ISHIBASHI, Pua
|22913
|6.0%
|ALMEIDA, Kauilani
|19373
|5.1%
|CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani
|14260
|3.8%
|PAU, Louis (Kauka)
|13322
|3.5%
|KIHOI, Lei
|12905
|3.4%
|WILSON, Kalaniakea
|12421
|3.3%
|DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L.
|11592
|3.1%
|HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui)
|7045
|1.9%
|Blank Votes
|171157
|45.1%
|Over Votes
|402
|0.1%
|Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|ALAPA, Luana
|71146
|18.7%
|MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)
|64786
|17.0%
|KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i
|32480
|8.5%
|Blank Votes
|211656
|55.7%
|Over Votes
|84
|0.0%
|Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|AHUNA, Dan
|85830
|22.6%
|SMITH, Kamealoha
|50854
|13.4%
|PEREZ, Brittny
|33123
|8.7%
|Blank Votes
|210260
|55.3%
|Over Votes
|85
|0.0%
|At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|AKINA, Keli’i
|72055
|19.0%
|SOUZA, Keoni
|55748
|14.7%
|BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele)
|27606
|7.3%
|HANAKAHI, Kaipo K.
|18941
|5.0%
|PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni
|14155
|3.7%
|KAWAAUHAU, Larry K.
|10961
|2.9%
|SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu)
|8858
|2.3%
|Blank Votes
|171608
|45.2%
|Over Votes
|220
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts
|CASE, Ed
|124398
|86.1%
|Blank Votes
|20031
|13.9%
|Over Votes
|110
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts
|GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)
|2065
|53.8%
|Blank Votes
|1770
|46.2%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts
|CURTIS, Ron
|12585
|34.0%
|DICKENS, James (J.D.)
|6304
|17.0%
|OLSON, Nancy Lynn
|6199
|16.7%
|REYES, Arturo Pacheco
|3978
|10.7%
|SMITH, Taylor J.
|1703
|4.6%
|Blank Votes
|6246
|16.9%
|Over Votes
|72
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts
|TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
|882
|92.2%
|Blank Votes
|75
|7.8%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.5%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts
|KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)
|95353
|66.2%
|EVANS, Brian
|11624
|8.1%
|LEE, Brenda L. Machado
|10245
|7.1%
|FAMERA, Noelle
|7358
|5.1%
|Blank Votes
|19502
|13.5%
|Over Votes
|354
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts
|BURRUS, Ron
|1202
|36.4%
|MCCORRISTON, Byron U.
|829
|25.1%
|Blank Votes
|1274
|38.5%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts
|GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)
|129
|90.8%
|Blank Votes
|13
|9.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts
|AKANA, Joe
|13632
|39.0%
|KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko
|4939
|14.1%
|HAMMAN, David R.
|3101
|8.9%
|NAGAMINE, Robert K.
|2706
|7.7%
|LOVE, Nicholas T.
|2291
|6.5%
|BOND, Steven R.
|2083
|6.0%
|SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C.
|1318
|3.8%
|GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart)
|900
|2.6%
|QUEL, Raymond S.
|283
|0.8%
|Blank Votes
|3739
|10.7%
|Over Votes
|118
|0.3%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts
|HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan
|3055
|87.2%
|Blank Votes
|448
|12.8%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
|7763
|67.6%
|BURROWS, Smiley
|2103
|18.3%
|Blank Votes
|1613
|14.1%
|Over Votes
|28
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts
|KA-IPO, Ron G.
|232
|70.3%
|Blank Votes
|98
|29.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts
|KOUCHI, Ronald Dan
|12309
|74.8%
|Blank Votes
|4141
|25.2%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|CHANG, Stanley
|12020
|69.6%
|Blank Votes
|5258
|30.4%
|Over Votes
|16
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|SLOM, Sam M.
|4235
|80.7%
|Blank Votes
|1011
|19.3%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|IHARA, Les S., Jr.
|7951
|55.6%
|HIGGINS, Vicki B.
|2340
|16.4%
|ARRIOLA, Jesus
|1161
|8.1%
|Blank Votes
|2856
|20.0%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts
|SHIRAISHI, Paul J.
|215
|57.6%
|Blank Votes
|158
|42.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts
|TANIGUCHI, Brian T.
|9388
|67.1%
|Blank Votes
|4599
|32.9%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|RHOADS, Karl A.
|7781
|69.6%
|MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow)
|1220
|10.9%
|Blank Votes
|2182
|19.5%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts
|KIM, Donna Mercado
|7005
|71.3%
|Blank Votes
|2818
|28.7%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|WAKAI, Glenn
|5911
|70.8%
|Blank Votes
|2443
|29.2%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida
|4282
|55.0%
|CLARK, John H., III
|2445
|31.4%
|Blank Votes
|1060
|13.6%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts
|FEVELLA, Kurt
|3888
|86.0%
|Blank Votes
|633
|14.0%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts
|BONOAN, Feena M.
|72
|78.3%
|Blank Votes
|20
|21.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts
|GABBARD, Mike
|5628
|66.0%
|Blank Votes
|2898
|34.0%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|DELA CRUZ, Donovan
|8099
|78.1%
|CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.)
|1340
|12.9%
|Blank Votes
|934
|9.0%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts
|FANENE, Banner S.
|79
|38.3%
|Blank Votes
|127
|61.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts
|MILLER, John E.
|1711
|59.7%
|Blank Votes
|1153
|40.3%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|LEE, Chris
|10325
|72.0%
|Blank Votes
|4013
|28.0%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts
|KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina
|2888
|61.5%
|Blank Votes
|1808
|38.5%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|NAKASHIMA, Mark M.
|4048
|52.3%
|Blank Votes
|3699
|47.7%
|Over Votes
|59
|0.8%
|State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|SHIN, Lorraine Pualani
|587
|44.8%
|Blank Votes
|722
|55.2%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.6%
|State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TODD, Christopher L.T.
|3842
|47.5%
|Blank Votes
|4238
|52.5%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.
|129
|68.3%
|Blank Votes
|60
|31.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.5%
|State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|ONISHI, Richard H.K.
|3698
|49.5%
|MATSON, Shannon Lopeka
|2297
|30.7%
|FOGEL, Frederick F.
|535
|7.2%
|Blank Votes
|941
|12.6%
|Over Votes
|18
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts
|HUGHES, Susan
|577
|48.9%
|Blank Votes
|603
|51.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|ILAGAN, Greggor
|3503
|55.9%
|OHARA, Eileen
|2186
|34.9%
|Blank Votes
|575
|9.2%
|Over Votes
|13
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts
|LEY, Brian
|81
|48.8%
|Blank Votes
|85
|51.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)
|442
|37.5%
|Blank Votes
|736
|62.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|HAUMEA, Desmon Antone
|170
|82.1%
|Blank Votes
|37
|17.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|1.0%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts
|LAST, Michael L. (Mike)
|41
|70.7%
|Blank Votes
|17
|29.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|KAPELA, Jeanne
|3228
|54.1%
|BONDERA, Colehour
|1417
|23.7%
|Blank Votes
|1324
|22.2%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts
|DECKER, Citlalli Johanna
|86
|61.4%
|Blank Votes
|54
|38.6%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.7%
|State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LOWEN, Nicole
|3323
|59.2%
|Blank Votes
|2288
|40.8%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TARNAS, David A.
|3885
|58.1%
|Blank Votes
|2801
|41.9%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|NAKAMURA, Nadine K.
|3725
|73.2%
|Blank Votes
|1367
|26.8%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|MONAS, Steve
|428
|37.4%
|Blank Votes
|716
|62.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TOKIOKA, James Kunane
|4319
|73.0%
|Blank Votes
|1601
|27.0%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|YODER, Steve
|576
|47.5%
|Blank Votes
|637
|52.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)
|3938
|72.4%
|Blank Votes
|1502
|27.6%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|DES, Ana Mo
|339
|29.8%
|Blank Votes
|798
|70.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|KOGACHI, Keith
|3831
|50.8%
|Blank Votes
|3712
|49.2%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|WARD, Gene
|2697
|89.1%
|Blank Votes
|330
|10.9%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HASHEM, Mark Jun
|5758
|68.8%
|DRISKILL, Tommy, III
|964
|11.5%
|Blank Votes
|1645
|19.7%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|FORD, Lori
|1453
|63.7%
|Blank Votes
|827
|36.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)
|4649
|65.7%
|Blank Votes
|2423
|34.3%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts
|PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)
|100
|41.3%
|Blank Votes
|142
|58.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts
|CHEN, Wayne
|18
|94.7%
|Blank Votes
|1
|5.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|SAYAMA, Jackson
|2362
|30.1%
|TURBIN, Derek A.
|2177
|27.7%
|GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky)
|1819
|23.2%
|ISHIBASHI, Jay I.
|906
|11.5%
|Blank Votes
|588
|7.5%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|ALLEN, Julia E.
|664
|66.3%
|Blank Votes
|337
|33.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.
|3672
|78.0%
|Blank Votes
|1038
|22.0%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|TAM, Adrian
|1833
|45.2%
|BROWER, Tom
|1735
|42.8%
|Blank Votes
|484
|11.9%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|OCHS, Nicholas R.
|561
|46.5%
|Blank Votes
|645
|53.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|KOBAYASHI, Dale
|4548
|65.2%
|Blank Votes
|2425
|34.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|BELATTI, Della Au
|3683
|65.4%
|Blank Votes
|1952
|34.6%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)
|134
|98.5%
|Blank Votes
|2
|1.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LUKE, Sylvia
|4676
|73.7%
|Blank Votes
|1672
|26.3%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|SAIKI, Scott K.
|3225
|47.3%
|IWAMOTO, Kim Coco
|2986
|43.8%
|Blank Votes
|614
|9.0%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|OHNO, Takashi
|4556
|78.2%
|Blank Votes
|1267
|21.8%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|MIZUNO, John M.
|2687
|75.2%
|Blank Votes
|887
|24.8%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HOLT, Daniel
|1660
|57.1%
|LOGUE, James
|886
|30.5%
|Blank Votes
|363
|12.5%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)
|1470
|59.6%
|CACHOLA, Romy M.
|831
|33.7%
|Blank Votes
|165
|6.7%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos
|210
|35.1%
|AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani)
|196
|32.7%
|Blank Votes
|193
|32.2%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|JOHANSON, Aaron Ling
|2766
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|1381
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|ICHIYAMA, Linda
|4536
|78.7%
|Blank Votes
|1228
|21.3%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|KONG, Sam Satoru
|4553
|55.2%
|ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron
|2767
|33.6%
|Blank Votes
|921
|11.2%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)
|641
|47.6%
|Blank Votes
|706
|52.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|TAKAYAMA, Gregg
|5481
|77.4%
|Blank Votes
|1600
|22.6%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|SIMON, Keone F.
|1187
|64.5%
|Blank Votes
|653
|35.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|TAKUMI, Roy M.
|2840
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|1417
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|HOOD, Carl E.
|474
|39.9%
|Blank Votes
|715
|60.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts
|KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo
|101
|95.3%
|Blank Votes
|5
|4.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|LA CHICA, Trish
|3957
|54.1%
|LEE, Marilyn B.
|2778
|38.0%
|Blank Votes
|573
|7.8%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|OKIMOTO, Val
|1861
|84.7%
|Blank Votes
|336
|15.3%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|YAMANE, Ryan I.
|5745
|75.2%
|Blank Votes
|1895
|24.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|SVRCINA, Emil
|991
|47.3%
|Blank Votes
|1103
|52.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|AQUINO, Henry J.C.
|2967
|77.2%
|Blank Votes
|877
|22.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|CULLEN, Ty J.K.
|3136
|64.9%
|Blank Votes
|1695
|35.1%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.
|750
|36.6%
|Blank Votes
|1298
|63.4%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|MARTINEZ, Rose
|2455
|75.2%
|Blank Votes
|810
|24.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|MCDERMOTT, Bob
|1840
|86.3%
|Blank Votes
|293
|13.7%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)
|2777
|55.2%
|MALDONADO, Mokihana
|1352
|26.9%
|RATHBUN, Amanda J.
|443
|8.8%
|Blank Votes
|461
|9.2%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts
|UEHARA, Ryan Isamu
|90
|50.6%
|Blank Votes
|88
|49.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|ALCOS, David (Bradda)
|1930
|75.1%
|Blank Votes
|641
|24.9%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HAR, Sharon
|3750
|69.3%
|KAM, Vickie L.P.
|1013
|18.7%
|Blank Votes
|649
|12.0%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani
|2148
|67.7%
|KAHIKINA, Michael P.
|546
|17.2%
|Blank Votes
|477
|15.0%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|GARCIA, Diamond
|811
|56.2%
|Blank Votes
|633
|43.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz
|205
|74.8%
|Blank Votes
|69
|25.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts
|GATES, Cedric Asuega
|2045
|67.0%
|JORDAN, Jo
|719
|23.6%
|Blank Votes
|286
|9.4%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts
|ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai
|542
|47.1%
|Blank Votes
|608
|52.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts
|SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.
|192
|74.4%
|Blank Votes
|66
|25.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|CHAPMAN, Michael
|1222
|43.3%
|Blank Votes
|1601
|56.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren
|959
|77.7%
|Blank Votes
|275
|22.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia
|2103
|50.2%
|AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo
|1711
|40.9%
|Blank Votes
|374
|8.9%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|QUINLAN, Sean
|1941
|60.4%
|Blank Votes
|1275
|39.6%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|READY, Boyd
|819
|49.2%
|Blank Votes
|844
|50.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|KITAGAWA, Lisa C.
|4363
|57.8%
|PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i
|2163
|28.7%
|Blank Votes
|1022
|13.5%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MATAYOSHI, Scot
|5082
|64.3%
|Blank Votes
|2827
|35.7%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|DANNER, Kilomana
|527
|27.5%
|Blank Votes
|1390
|72.5%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|BRANCO, Patrick Pihana
|2842
|45.9%
|PREGITZER, Micah Kalama
|2446
|39.5%
|Blank Votes
|909
|14.7%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|SOUZA, Kanani
|1154
|59.2%
|Blank Votes
|796
|40.8%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MARTEN, Lisa
|2666
|40.1%
|CHOCK, Coby K.K.
|1680
|25.3%
|GRIMMER, Scott
|1219
|18.4%
|AKAO, Alan
|657
|9.9%
|Blank Votes
|419
|6.3%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.
|1089
|51.6%
|CHONG, Doni Leina’ala
|698
|33.0%
|Blank Votes
|325
|15.4%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts
|HO, Erik K.
|69
|78.4%
|Blank Votes
|19
|21.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
|ROTH, Mitch
|19449
|31.4%
|MARZO, Ikaika
|12893
|20.8%
|KIM, Harry
|9590
|15.5%
|AZEVEDO, Neil A.
|6919
|11.2%
|HIGA, Stacy
|5635
|9.1%
|URBAN, Tante T.
|1887
|3.1%
|FITZGERALD, Bob
|1501
|2.4%
|RUGGLES, Mike D.
|1155
|1.9%
|GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly)
|670
|1.1%
|KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J.
|567
|0.9%
|KAWANO, Yumi T.R.
|373
|0.6%
|SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San)
|164
|0.3%
|BRYANT, Paul (Amaury)
|155
|0.3%
|GLENDON, Michael (Mikey)
|126
|0.2%
|VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin)
|53
|0.1%
|Blank Votes
|714
|1.2%
|Over Votes
|49
|0.1%
|Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
|WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni
|25907
|41.9%
|AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani
|14297
|23.1%
|BRIDGES, Christopher R.
|10031
|16.2%
|Blank Votes
|11656
|18.8%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
|YAGONG, Dominic
|2173
|33.7%
|KIMBALL, Heather L.
|1678
|26.1%
|MORRISON, Bethany Joy
|1111
|17.3%
|MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K.
|277
|4.3%
|PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
|222
|3.4%
|MOORE, Jaclyn L.
|210
|3.3%
|JUAN, Elroy C.
|207
|3.2%
|Blank Votes
|562
|8.7%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|CHUNG, Aaron S.Y.
|6468
|74.4%
|HALVERSEN, William
|827
|9.5%
|Blank Votes
|1394
|16.0%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts
|LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)
|4004
|49.9%
|NEVES, Paul K.
|1548
|19.3%
|KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr.
|1430
|17.8%
|Blank Votes
|1045
|13.0%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L.
|4311
|68.9%
|Blank Votes
|1943
|31.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
|KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt
|2540
|40.4%
|RODENHURST, Ikaika
|2263
|36.0%
|WIRICK, Frederic (Ric)
|611
|9.7%
|Blank Votes
|866
|13.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
|DAVID, Maile (Medeiros)
|4217
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|2101
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|VILLEGAS, Rebecca
|3047
|50.0%
|CLEMENT, Jane
|2258
|37.0%
|Blank Votes
|792
|13.0%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|INABA, Holeka Goro
|3229
|48.4%
|KAHUI, Craig (Bo)
|2085
|31.3%
|Blank Votes
|1354
|20.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
|RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
|3475
|48.8%
|AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy)
|2469
|34.7%
|KEANE, Ranae
|515
|7.2%
|Blank Votes
|656
|9.2%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
|KOLLAR, Justin F.
|13705
|64.9%
|Blank Votes
|7396
|35.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
|CHOCK, Mason K.
|11459
|7.8%
|EVSLIN, Luke A.
|11319
|7.7%
|KANESHIRO, Arryl
|10926
|7.4%
|CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.
|10493
|7.1%
|KUALII, KipuKai L.P.
|8985
|6.1%
|COWDEN, Felicia
|8096
|5.5%
|DeCOSTA, Billy
|6861
|4.7%
|WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.
|5435
|3.7%
|BULOSAN, Addison
|5289
|3.6%
|JUSTUS, Ed
|3195
|2.2%
|NISHIMURA, Wally K.
|3078
|2.1%
|FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.
|2875
|1.9%
|SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.
|2623
|1.8%
|DANDURAND, Mike
|2354
|1.6%
|FRANKS, Victoria
|2162
|1.5%
|TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi)
|2099
|1.4%
|NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)
|1912
|1.3%
|CABEBE, Donovan Kanani
|1368
|0.9%
|YAGO, Clint, Sr.
|1338
|0.9%
|DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn
|1147
|0.8%
|PARKER, Rory P.
|948
|0.6%
|Blank Votes
|43542
|29.5%
|Over Votes
|29
|0.0%
|Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
|BLANGIARDI, Rick
|65195
|25.5%
|AMEMIYA, Keith
|52209
|20.4%
|HANABUSA, Colleen
|47136
|18.4%
|PINE, Kym Marcos
|36591
|14.3%
|HANNEMANN, Mufi
|25541
|10.0%
|STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)
|15393
|6.0%
|JAMES, Choon
|4897
|1.9%
|CARROLL, John
|1853
|0.7%
|WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)
|1336
|0.5%
|CARAVALHO, Ernest
|1020
|0.4%
|KEESING, Audrey
|735
|0.3%
|MUSSELL, Micah Laakea
|476
|0.2%
|BOURGOIN, David (Duke)
|331
|0.1%
|DICKS, Karl O.
|321
|0.1%
|GARRY, Tim
|284
|0.1%
|Blank Votes
|2801
|1.1%
|Over Votes
|225
|0.1%
|Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
|ALM, Steve
|91100
|35.6%
|KAU, Megan
|53667
|20.9%
|ESSER, Jacquie
|42589
|16.6%
|NADAMOTO, Dwight K.
|15136
|5.9%
|BROWN, Robert (RJ)
|11551
|4.5%
|KIM, Tae
|8214
|3.2%
|YAQOOB, Anosh H.
|1501
|0.6%
|Blank Votes
|32480
|12.7%
|Over Votes
|106
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
|TUPOLA, Andria
|12908
|53.0%
|DAVENPORT, Kathy
|3493
|14.3%
|PARIS, Anthony Makana
|3424
|14.1%
|HANOHANO, Naomi L.
|1545
|6.3%
|KERFOOT, Galen
|553
|2.3%
|Blank Votes
|2431
|10.0%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts
|KIAAINA, Esther
|9721
|27.0%
|THIELEN, Greg
|8544
|23.7%
|TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa
|6125
|17.0%
|KALIMA, Grant (Kalani)
|4045
|11.2%
|MOSSMAN, Paul
|1484
|4.1%
|KEALOHA, Warland D.
|649
|1.8%
|Blank Votes
|5442
|15.1%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts
|SAY, Calvin K.Y.
|12658
|42.3%
|WATASE, Dave K.
|10140
|33.9%
|LEE, Philmund (Phil)
|1860
|6.2%
|Blank Votes
|5267
|17.6%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
|CORDERO, Radiant
|6836
|41.5%
|AKI, Jacob
|6048
|36.7%
|MANDADO, Ryan
|1441
|8.7%
|Blank Votes
|2166
|13.1%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts
|ESPERO, Will
|10061
|35.9%
|TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)
|9004
|32.1%
|TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L.
|6009
|21.5%
|Blank Votes
|2937
|10.5%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.0%
PREVIOUS POST:
The first printout was released at 7:16 p.m. HST on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. The timestamp on the first summary report was at 6:31 p.m.
A second printout is expected around 10 p.m. and should have a good portion of the ballots cast. The final results are expected overnight, so close races will likely have to wait until Sunday morning to ensure accuracy of lead candidates.
Elections officials say the volume of voted ballots collected at the close of voting may delay the release of reports.
One of the closest Maui races on the ballot is the District 13 State House seat on the island of Molokaʻi where incumbent Rep. Lynn DeCoite has 2,717 votes (48.5%) compared to longtime Hawaiian rights advocate, Walter Ritte who has garnered 2,613 votes (46.7%) after the first printout. Just 104 votes separates the two candidates who are running against each other in the Democratic primary. Meantime Republican Robin Vanderpool had 228 votes and Aloha Aina candidate Theresa Kapaku had 74 votes after the first printout.
|Councilmember (Lanai)34 of 34 Precincts
|JOHNSON, Gabe
|11873
|29.6%
|DE JETLEY, Alberta
|9961
|24.8%
|MANO, Matthew J.K.
|8119
|20.3%
|Blank Votes
|10136
|25.3%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|Councilmember (Makawao-Haiku-Paia)34 of 34 Precincts
|MOLINA, Mike
|23693
|59.1%
|EYRE, Aja
|8127
|20.3%
|ZAHND, Laurent
|1659
|4.1%
|Blank Votes
|6610
|16.5%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|Councilmember (Kahului)34 of 34 Precincts
|KAMA, Tasha
|14451
|36.1%
|KAMEKONA, Carol Lee
|9671
|24.1%
|KAIWI, Deb
|7627
|19.0%
|Blank Votes
|8332
|20.8%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.0%
|Councilmember (West Maui)34 of 34 Precincts
|PALTIN, Tamara Akiko Maile
|19372
|48.3%
|NAVA, Rick
|10266
|25.6%
|PATEL, Sne
|3436
|8.6%
|Blank Votes
|7005
|17.5%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 13 – A9 of 9 Precincts
|KAPAKU, Theresa
|74
|82.2%
|Blank Votes
|16
|17.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 13 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|VANDERPOOL, Robin
|228
|36.4%
|Blank Votes
|399
|63.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 13 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|DECOITE, Lynn P.
|2717
|48.5%
|RITTE, Walter
|2613
|46.7%
|Blank Votes
|269
|4.8%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 12 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|YAMASHITA, Kyle T.
|3964
|55.6%
|RUSSELL, Simon S.
|2560
|35.9%
|Blank Votes
|600
|8.4%
|Over Votes
|13
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 11 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|GREENBERG, Howard E.
|41
|53.9%
|Blank Votes
|35
|46.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 11 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|WILDBERGER, Tina M.L.
|2649
|58.4%
|COUCH, Don
|1397
|30.8%
|Blank Votes
|490
|10.8%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 10 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|GYLDSTRAND, Travis D.E.
|67
|60.4%
|Blank Votes
|44
|39.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 10 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|BALINBIN, Kanamu
|391
|35.4%
|Blank Votes
|712
|64.6%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 10 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|MCKELVEY, Angus L.K.
|2113
|56.8%
|NAKOA, Leonard K., III
|1055
|28.3%
|Blank Votes
|555
|14.9%
|Over Votes
|13
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 9 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|CHRUPALYK, Kahala Jen
|75
|72.1%
|Blank Votes
|29
|27.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 9 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|WOODSON, Justin H.
|3582
|78.7%
|Blank Votes
|971
|21.3%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 8 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|HASHIMOTO, Troy
|4736
|71.2%
|AIWOHI, Ka’apuni
|1129
|17.0%
|HILL, Robert G., III
|473
|7.1%
|Blank Votes
|318
|4.8%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 5 – A11 of 11 Precincts
|KEEN, Rynette Ipo
|188
|68.6%
|Blank Votes
|86
|31.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 5 – R11 of 11 Precincts
|KAJIWARA-GUSMAN, Christy
|1069
|50.1%
|Blank Votes
|1065
|49.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 5 – D11 of 11 Precincts
|KEITH-AGARAN, Gil S. Coloma
|8398
|74.9%
|Blank Votes
|2814
|25.1%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.1%
|Hawaii Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|LINDSEY, Keola
|35128
|9.6%
|MANGAUIL, Lanakila
|30306
|8.2%
|HAO, Louis (Lui)
|26227
|7.1%
|ISHIBASHI, Pua
|22140
|6.0%
|ALMEIDA, Kauilani
|18653
|5.1%
|CASHMAN-AIU, Noelani
|13795
|3.8%
|PAU, Louis (Kauka)
|12834
|3.5%
|KIHOI, Lei
|12520
|3.4%
|WILSON, Kalaniakea
|11921
|3.2%
|DESOTO-MCCOLLOUGH, Laura L.
|11229
|3.1%
|HOFFELD, Cyd L. (Makanui)
|6800
|1.8%
|Blank Votes
|166255
|45.2%
|Over Votes
|392
|0.1%
|Molokai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|ALAPA, Luana
|68426
|18.6%
|MACHADO, Colette (Piipii)
|62831
|17.1%
|KAHUE-CABANTING, U’i
|31150
|8.5%
|Blank Votes
|205710
|55.9%
|Over Votes
|83
|0.0%
|Kauai Resident Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|AHUNA, Dan
|83005
|22.5%
|SMITH, Kamealoha
|48919
|13.3%
|PEREZ, Brittny
|31927
|8.7%
|Blank Votes
|204266
|55.5%
|Over Votes
|83
|0.0%
|At-Large Trustee250 of 250 Precincts
|AKINA, Keli’i
|69477
|18.9%
|SOUZA, Keoni
|53737
|14.6%
|BURKE, Jackie (Kahookele)
|26702
|7.3%
|HANAKAHI, Kaipo K.
|18158
|4.9%
|PALACAT-NELSEN, Shane Akoni
|13687
|3.7%
|KAWAAUHAU, Larry K.
|10538
|2.9%
|SONODA, Lenson (Kawekiu)
|8678
|2.4%
|Blank Votes
|167009
|45.4%
|Over Votes
|214
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – D115 of 115 Precincts
|CASE, Ed
|120873
|86.3%
|Blank Votes
|19263
|13.7%
|Over Votes
|105
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – N115 of 115 Precincts
|GRIFFIN, Calvin C. (G)
|1935
|53.7%
|Blank Votes
|1671
|46.3%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|U.S. Representative, Dist I – R115 of 115 Precincts
|CURTIS, Ron
|11912
|34.1%
|OLSON, Nancy Lynn
|5893
|16.9%
|DICKENS, James (J.D.)
|5827
|16.7%
|REYES, Arturo Pacheco
|3742
|10.7%
|SMITH, Taylor J.
|1607
|4.6%
|Blank Votes
|5940
|17.0%
|Over Votes
|69
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – L135 of 135 Precincts
|TIPPENS, Michelle Rose
|850
|92.8%
|Blank Votes
|66
|7.2%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.5%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – D135 of 135 Precincts
|KAHELE, Kaiali’i (Kai)
|93433
|66.2%
|EVANS, Brian
|11388
|8.1%
|LEE, Brenda L. Machado
|10029
|7.1%
|FAMERA, Noelle
|7172
|5.1%
|Blank Votes
|19167
|13.6%
|Over Votes
|352
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – N135 of 135 Precincts
|BURRUS, Ron
|1158
|36.4%
|MCCORRISTON, Byron U.
|802
|25.2%
|Blank Votes
|1219
|38.3%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – AS135 of 135 Precincts
|GIUFFRE, John (Raghu)
|125
|90.6%
|Blank Votes
|13
|9.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – R135 of 135 Precincts
|AKANA, Joe
|12892
|38.8%
|KANESHIRO, Elise Hatsuko
|4769
|14.3%
|HAMMAN, David R.
|2861
|8.6%
|NAGAMINE, Robert K.
|2611
|7.9%
|LOVE, Nicholas T.
|2154
|6.5%
|BOND, Steven R.
|1985
|6.0%
|SAN NICOLAS, Felipe C.
|1260
|3.8%
|GOTTSCHALK, Karla (Bart)
|861
|2.6%
|QUEL, Raymond S.
|268
|0.8%
|Blank Votes
|3583
|10.8%
|Over Votes
|118
|0.4%
|U.S. Representative, Dist II – A135 of 135 Precincts
|HOOMANAWANUI, Jonathan
|2923
|87.4%
|Blank Votes
|423
|12.6%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 2 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|SAN BUENAVENTURA, Joy
|7635
|67.7%
|BURROWS, Smiley
|2045
|18.1%
|Blank Votes
|1596
|14.2%
|Over Votes
|28
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 2 – A10 of 10 Precincts
|KA-IPO, Ron G.
|216
|69.0%
|Blank Votes
|97
|31.0%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.3%
|State Senator, Dist 8 – D16 of 16 Precincts
|KOUCHI, Ronald Dan
|12144
|74.9%
|Blank Votes
|4069
|25.1%
|Over Votes
|12
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 9 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|CHANG, Stanley
|11575
|69.5%
|Blank Votes
|5074
|30.5%
|Over Votes
|16
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 9 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|SLOM, Sam M.
|4005
|80.8%
|Blank Votes
|952
|19.2%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 10 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|IHARA, Les S., Jr.
|7707
|56.1%
|HIGGINS, Vicki B.
|2212
|16.1%
|ARRIOLA, Jesus
|1084
|7.9%
|Blank Votes
|2743
|20.0%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 10 – N10 of 10 Precincts
|SHIRAISHI, Paul J.
|205
|58.6%
|Blank Votes
|145
|41.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 11 – D11 of 11 Precincts
|TANIGUCHI, Brian T.
|9019
|66.9%
|Blank Votes
|4468
|33.1%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 13 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|RHOADS, Karl A.
|7527
|69.8%
|MCDONALD, Kevin (Shadow)
|1155
|10.7%
|Blank Votes
|2095
|19.4%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 14 – D13 of 13 Precincts
|KIM, Donna Mercado
|6803
|71.4%
|Blank Votes
|2730
|28.6%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 15 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|WAKAI, Glenn
|5730
|70.7%
|Blank Votes
|2371
|29.3%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 19 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|CABANILLA ARAKAWA, Rida
|4152
|55.0%
|CLARK, John H., III
|2362
|31.3%
|Blank Votes
|1030
|13.7%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 19 – R7 of 7 Precincts
|FEVELLA, Kurt
|3656
|86.0%
|Blank Votes
|596
|14.0%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 20 – L13 of 13 Precincts
|BONOAN, Feena M.
|65
|77.4%
|Blank Votes
|19
|22.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 20 – D13 of 13 Precincts
|GABBARD, Mike
|5472
|66.0%
|Blank Votes
|2814
|34.0%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|DELA CRUZ, Donovan
|7977
|78.2%
|CUARESMA, Thora-Jean (T.J.)
|1306
|12.8%
|Blank Votes
|914
|9.0%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.1%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – N8 of 8 Precincts
|FANENE, Banner S.
|74
|36.8%
|Blank Votes
|127
|63.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 22 – R8 of 8 Precincts
|MILLER, John E.
|1638
|59.5%
|Blank Votes
|1114
|40.5%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Senator, Dist 25 – D10 of 10 Precincts
|LEE, Chris
|9971
|72.0%
|Blank Votes
|3874
|28.0%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.0%
|State Senator, Dist 25 – R10 of 10 Precincts
|KIM-MARSHALL, Kristina
|2695
|61.0%
|Blank Votes
|1726
|39.0%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 1 – D9 of 9 Precincts
|NAKASHIMA, Mark M.
|3974
|51.9%
|Blank Votes
|3683
|48.1%
|Over Votes
|59
|0.8%
|State Representative, Dist 1 – R9 of 9 Precincts
|SHIN, Lorraine Pualani
|564
|44.4%
|Blank Votes
|705
|55.6%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.6%
|State Representative, Dist 2 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TODD, Christopher L.T.
|3752
|47.1%
|Blank Votes
|4212
|52.9%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 2 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|MCMACKIN, Devin Shaw, Sr.
|124
|68.1%
|Blank Votes
|58
|31.9%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.5%
|State Representative, Dist 3 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|ONISHI, Richard H.K.
|3661
|49.6%
|MATSON, Shannon Lopeka
|2263
|30.7%
|FOGEL, Frederick F.
|525
|7.1%
|Blank Votes
|934
|12.7%
|Over Votes
|18
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 3 – R7 of 7 Precincts
|HUGHES, Susan
|547
|48.1%
|Blank Votes
|591
|51.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|ILAGAN, Greggor
|3422
|55.9%
|OHARA, Eileen
|2134
|34.8%
|Blank Votes
|568
|9.3%
|Over Votes
|13
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – N4 of 4 Precincts
|LEY, Brian
|78
|49.4%
|Blank Votes
|80
|50.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|CERMELJ, Hope (Alohalani)
|417
|36.6%
|Blank Votes
|721
|63.4%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 4 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|HAUMEA, Desmon Antone
|162
|81.4%
|Blank Votes
|37
|18.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|1.0%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – L8 of 8 Precincts
|LAST, Michael L. (Mike)
|41
|70.7%
|Blank Votes
|17
|29.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – D8 of 8 Precincts
|KAPELA, Jeanne
|3177
|53.9%
|BONDERA, Colehour
|1401
|23.8%
|Blank Votes
|1320
|22.4%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 5 – A8 of 8 Precincts
|DECKER, Citlalli Johanna
|85
|61.2%
|Blank Votes
|54
|38.8%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.7%
|State Representative, Dist 6 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LOWEN, Nicole
|3224
|58.6%
|Blank Votes
|2275
|41.4%
|Over Votes
|15
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 7 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TARNAS, David A.
|3836
|57.9%
|Blank Votes
|2786
|42.1%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 14 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|NAKAMURA, Nadine K.
|3672
|73.2%
|Blank Votes
|1345
|26.8%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 14 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|MONAS, Steve
|396
|36.4%
|Blank Votes
|691
|63.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 15 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|TOKIOKA, James Kunane
|4235
|73.0%
|Blank Votes
|1569
|27.0%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 15 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|YODER, Steve
|557
|47.5%
|Blank Votes
|615
|52.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 16 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MORIKAWA, Daynette (Dee)
|3911
|72.5%
|Blank Votes
|1483
|27.5%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 16 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|DES, Ana Mo
|319
|29.2%
|Blank Votes
|775
|70.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 17 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|KOGACHI, Keith
|3693
|50.8%
|Blank Votes
|3576
|49.2%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 17 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|WARD, Gene
|2542
|89.2%
|Blank Votes
|307
|10.8%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 18 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HASHEM, Mark Jun
|5569
|69.0%
|DRISKILL, Tommy, III
|924
|11.4%
|Blank Votes
|1579
|19.6%
|Over Votes
|14
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 18 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|FORD, Lori
|1374
|63.8%
|Blank Votes
|779
|36.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|KOBAYASHI, Bertrand (Bert)
|4496
|65.8%
|Blank Votes
|2340
|34.2%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – N5 of 5 Precincts
|PARRISH, Michael L. (Mike)
|92
|41.4%
|Blank Votes
|130
|58.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 19 – AS5 of 5 Precincts
|CHEN, Wayne
|16
|94.1%
|Blank Votes
|1
|5.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 20 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|SAYAMA, Jackson
|2285
|30.4%
|TURBIN, Derek A.
|2087
|27.7%
|GARDNER, Rebecca P. (Becky)
|1716
|22.8%
|ISHIBASHI, Jay I.
|880
|11.7%
|Blank Votes
|558
|7.4%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 20 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|ALLEN, Julia E.
|611
|65.8%
|Blank Votes
|318
|34.2%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 21 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|NISHIMOTO, Scott Y.
|3523
|77.9%
|Blank Votes
|998
|22.1%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 22 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|TAM, Adrian
|1745
|45.0%
|BROWER, Tom
|1671
|43.1%
|Blank Votes
|459
|11.8%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 22 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|OCHS, Nicholas R.
|525
|46.0%
|Blank Votes
|616
|54.0%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 23 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|KOBAYASHI, Dale
|4382
|65.1%
|Blank Votes
|2345
|34.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 24 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|BELATTI, Della Au
|3541
|65.1%
|Blank Votes
|1898
|34.9%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 24 – A4 of 4 Precincts
|SEXTON, Andy, Jr. (Umi)
|125
|99.2%
|Blank Votes
|1
|0.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 25 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LUKE, Sylvia
|4497
|73.6%
|Blank Votes
|1613
|26.4%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 26 – D7 of 7 Precincts
|SAIKI, Scott K.
|3072
|47.3%
|IWAMOTO, Kim Coco
|2852
|43.9%
|Blank Votes
|574
|8.8%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 27 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|OHNO, Takashi
|4412
|78.3%
|Blank Votes
|1225
|21.7%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 28 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|MIZUNO, John M.
|2604
|75.3%
|Blank Votes
|854
|24.7%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 29 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HOLT, Daniel
|1587
|56.9%
|LOGUE, James
|860
|30.8%
|Blank Votes
|341
|12.2%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 30 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|GANADEN, Ernesto M. (Sonny)
|1423
|60.1%
|CACHOLA, Romy M.
|785
|33.2%
|Blank Votes
|159
|6.7%
|Over Votes
|7
|0.3%
|State Representative, Dist 30 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|QUILINGKING, Tess Abalos
|192
|34.2%
|AZINGA, P. M. (Pualani)
|184
|32.7%
|Blank Votes
|186
|33.1%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 31 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|JOHANSON, Aaron Ling
|2684
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|1341
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 32 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|ICHIYAMA, Linda
|4448
|78.8%
|Blank Votes
|1194
|21.2%
|Over Votes
|6
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 33 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|KONG, Sam Satoru
|4512
|55.4%
|ARAKAKI, Tracy Aaron
|2721
|33.4%
|Blank Votes
|906
|11.1%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 33 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|BOYETTE, Jennifer (Jenny)
|604
|47.2%
|Blank Votes
|677
|52.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 34 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|TAKAYAMA, Gregg
|5403
|77.5%
|Blank Votes
|1572
|22.5%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 34 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|SIMON, Keone F.
|1138
|64.3%
|Blank Votes
|631
|35.7%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|TAKUMI, Roy M.
|2793
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|1393
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|HOOD, Carl E.
|431
|38.4%
|Blank Votes
|690
|61.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 35 – A6 of 6 Precincts
|KAHAU, Keline-Kameyo
|94
|95.9%
|Blank Votes
|4
|4.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 36 – D3 of 3 Precincts
|LA CHICA, Trish
|3902
|54.1%
|LEE, Marilyn B.
|2751
|38.1%
|Blank Votes
|565
|7.8%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 36 – R3 of 3 Precincts
|OKIMOTO, Val
|1803
|84.7%
|Blank Votes
|325
|15.3%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 37 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|YAMANE, Ryan I.
|5656
|75.2%
|Blank Votes
|1861
|24.8%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 37 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|SVRCINA, Emil
|939
|46.6%
|Blank Votes
|1076
|53.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 38 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|AQUINO, Henry J.C.
|2896
|77.1%
|Blank Votes
|860
|22.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 39 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|CULLEN, Ty J.K.
|3042
|64.7%
|Blank Votes
|1660
|35.3%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 39 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|MAGLINTI, Austin L.S.
|663
|34.9%
|Blank Votes
|1237
|65.1%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 40 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|MARTINEZ, Rose
|2388
|75.1%
|Blank Votes
|791
|24.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 40 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|MCDERMOTT, Bob
|1741
|86.1%
|Blank Votes
|282
|13.9%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|LOPRESTI, Matthew S. (Matt)
|2700
|55.5%
|MALDONADO, Mokihana
|1298
|26.7%
|RATHBUN, Amanda J.
|425
|8.7%
|Blank Votes
|444
|9.1%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – N5 of 5 Precincts
|UEHARA, Ryan Isamu
|83
|49.7%
|Blank Votes
|84
|50.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 41 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|ALCOS, David (Bradda)
|1795
|74.8%
|Blank Votes
|604
|25.2%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 42 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|HAR, Sharon
|3649
|69.3%
|KAM, Vickie L.P.
|988
|18.8%
|Blank Votes
|629
|11.9%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|ELI, Stacelynn Kehaulani
|2076
|67.7%
|KAHIKINA, Michael P.
|520
|17.0%
|Blank Votes
|470
|15.3%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|GARCIA, Diamond
|731
|55.1%
|Blank Votes
|596
|44.9%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 43 – A5 of 5 Precincts
|HOOHULI, Shaena Dela Cruz
|191
|73.7%
|Blank Votes
|68
|26.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – D2 of 2 Precincts
|GATES, Cedric Asuega
|1999
|67.1%
|JORDAN, Jo
|701
|23.5%
|Blank Votes
|281
|9.4%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – R2 of 2 Precincts
|ALDEGUER, Maysana Akahai
|482
|45.2%
|Blank Votes
|585
|54.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 44 – A2 of 2 Precincts
|SIMPLICIANO, Joseph K., Jr.
|185
|74.3%
|Blank Votes
|64
|25.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 45 – D5 of 5 Precincts
|CHAPMAN, Michael
|1195
|43.2%
|Blank Votes
|1573
|56.8%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 45 – R5 of 5 Precincts
|CHEAPE MATSUMOTO, Lauren
|933
|78.3%
|Blank Votes
|258
|21.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 46 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|PERRUSO, Amy Anastasia
|2058
|50.4%
|AGSALDA, Aaron James Kaleo
|1664
|40.8%
|Blank Votes
|359
|8.8%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 47 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|QUINLAN, Sean
|1865
|60.4%
|Blank Votes
|1225
|39.6%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 47 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|READY, Boyd
|748
|48.9%
|Blank Votes
|781
|51.1%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 48 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|KITAGAWA, Lisa C.
|4230
|58.3%
|PRATT-AQUINO, Kau’i
|2045
|28.2%
|Blank Votes
|979
|13.5%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 49 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MATAYOSHI, Scot
|4931
|64.4%
|Blank Votes
|2727
|35.6%
|Over Votes
|5
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 49 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|DANNER, Kilomana
|494
|27.4%
|Blank Votes
|1306
|72.6%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|State Representative, Dist 50 – D4 of 4 Precincts
|BRANCO, Patrick Pihana
|2724
|45.8%
|PREGITZER, Micah Kalama
|2355
|39.6%
|Blank Votes
|873
|14.7%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 50 – R4 of 4 Precincts
|SOUZA, Kanani
|1076
|58.7%
|Blank Votes
|756
|41.3%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – D6 of 6 Precincts
|MARTEN, Lisa
|2569
|40.0%
|CHOCK, Coby K.K.
|1625
|25.3%
|GRIMMER, Scott
|1189
|18.5%
|AKAO, Alan
|625
|9.7%
|Blank Votes
|416
|6.5%
|Over Votes
|8
|0.1%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – R6 of 6 Precincts
|KAMA-TOTH, Kukana K.K.
|1017
|51.2%
|CHONG, Doni Leina’ala
|662
|33.3%
|Blank Votes
|307
|15.5%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.2%
|State Representative, Dist 51 – A6 of 6 Precincts
|HO, Erik K.
|65
|79.3%
|Blank Votes
|17
|20.7%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Mayor, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
|ROTH, Mitch
|19168
|31.6%
|MARZO, Ikaika
|12557
|20.7%
|KIM, Harry
|9460
|15.6%
|AZEVEDO, Neil A.
|6773
|11.2%
|HIGA, Stacy
|5531
|9.1%
|URBAN, Tante T.
|1827
|3.0%
|FITZGERALD, Bob
|1465
|2.4%
|RUGGLES, Mike D.
|1113
|1.8%
|GREENWELL, Robert (Kelly)
|659
|1.1%
|KA’EHU’AE’A, Wendell J.
|550
|0.9%
|KAWANO, Yumi T.R.
|367
|0.6%
|SHANEYFELT, Ted (Toku San)
|159
|0.3%
|BRYANT, Paul (Amaury)
|153
|0.3%
|GLENDON, Michael (Mikey)
|123
|0.2%
|VERSCHUUR, Lahi (Marlin)
|52
|0.1%
|Blank Votes
|691
|1.1%
|Over Votes
|49
|0.1%
|Prosecuting Attorney, County of Hawaii43 of 43 Precincts
|WALTJEN, Kelden Braun Akoni
|25413
|41.9%
|AUNA, Jared Kamakakulani
|13954
|23.0%
|BRIDGES, Christopher R.
|9805
|16.2%
|Blank Votes
|11516
|19.0%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 1, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
|YAGONG, Dominic
|2146
|33.9%
|KIMBALL, Heather L.
|1653
|26.1%
|MORRISON, Bethany Joy
|1091
|17.2%
|MEDEIROS-GARCIA, Jaerick K.
|267
|4.2%
|PERREIRA, Monique CobbAdams
|213
|3.4%
|MOORE, Jaclyn L.
|207
|3.3%
|JUAN, Elroy C.
|206
|3.3%
|Blank Votes
|546
|8.6%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 2, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|CHUNG, Aaron S.Y.
|6386
|74.5%
|HALVERSEN, William
|806
|9.4%
|Blank Votes
|1380
|16.1%
|Over Votes
|1
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 3, County of Hawaii5 of 5 Precincts
|LEE LOY, Susan (Sue)
|3955
|50.1%
|NEVES, Paul K.
|1504
|19.0%
|KAAIHUE, Henry K., Jr.
|1403
|17.8%
|Blank Votes
|1037
|13.1%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 4, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|KIERKIEWICZ, Ashley L.
|4200
|68.8%
|Blank Votes
|1909
|31.2%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 5, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
|KANEALI’I-KLEINFELDER, Matt
|2462
|40.2%
|RODENHURST, Ikaika
|2215
|36.2%
|WIRICK, Frederic (Ric)
|595
|9.7%
|Blank Votes
|853
|13.9%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 6, County of Hawaii8 of 8 Precincts
|DAVID, Maile (Medeiros)
|4158
|66.7%
|Blank Votes
|2075
|33.3%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 7, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|VILLEGAS, Rebecca
|2980
|50.2%
|CLEMENT, Jane
|2183
|36.8%
|Blank Votes
|777
|13.1%
|Over Votes
|2
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 8, County of Hawaii4 of 4 Precincts
|INABA, Holeka Goro
|3116
|48.2%
|KAHUI, Craig (Bo)
|2025
|31.3%
|Blank Votes
|1319
|20.4%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist 9, County of Hawaii3 of 3 Precincts
|RICHARDS, Herbert (Tim)
|3448
|49.1%
|AIONA, Philip K. (Ippy)
|2415
|34.4%
|KEANE, Ranae
|506
|7.2%
|Blank Votes
|649
|9.2%
|Over Votes
|3
|0.0%
|Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
|KOLLAR, Justin F.
|13493
|65.2%
|Blank Votes
|7204
|34.8%
|Over Votes
|0
|0.0%
|Councilmember, County of Kauai16 of 16 Precincts
|CHOCK, Mason K.
|11271
|7.8%
|EVSLIN, Luke A.
|11138
|7.7%
|KANESHIRO, Arryl
|10783
|7.5%
|CARVALHO, Bernard, Jr.
|10331
|7.1%
|KUALII, KipuKai L.P.
|8872
|6.1%
|COWDEN, Felicia
|7920
|5.5%
|DeCOSTA, Billy
|6720
|4.6%
|WAIALEALE BATTAD, Jade T.
|5321
|3.7%
|BULOSAN, Addison
|5193
|3.6%
|JUSTUS, Ed
|3129
|2.2%
|NISHIMURA, Wally K.
|3013
|2.1%
|FUKUSHIMA, Richard S.
|2837
|2.0%
|SIMBRE-MEDEIROS, Shirley R.
|2579
|1.8%
|DANDURAND, Mike
|2299
|1.6%
|FRANKS, Victoria
|2078
|1.4%
|TANIGUCHI, Naomi J. (Omi)
|2061
|1.4%
|NELSON, Jacquelyn (Jakki)
|1837
|1.3%
|CABEBE, Donovan Kanani
|1327
|0.9%
|YAGO, Clint, Sr.
|1309
|0.9%
|DESILVA CARVEIRO, Debralynn
|1120
|0.8%
|PARKER, Rory P.
|922
|0.6%
|Blank Votes
|42616
|29.5%
|Over Votes
|29
|0.0%
|Mayor, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
|BLANGIARDI, Rick
|63056
|25.6%
|AMEMIYA, Keith
|50784
|20.6%
|HANABUSA, Colleen
|45666
|18.5%
|PINE, Kym Marcos
|35121
|14.2%
|HANNEMANN, Mufi
|24723
|10.0%
|STONEBRAKER, William (Bud)
|13864
|5.6%
|JAMES, Choon
|4609
|1.9%
|CARROLL, John
|1750
|0.7%
|WONG, Ho Yin (Jason)
|1270
|0.5%
|CARAVALHO, Ernest
|953
|0.4%
|KEESING, Audrey
|703
|0.3%
|MUSSELL, Micah Laakea
|460
|0.2%
|BOURGOIN, David (Duke)
|314
|0.1%
|DICKS, Karl O.
|291
|0.1%
|GARRY, Tim
|271
|0.1%
|Blank Votes
|2641
|1.1%
|Over Votes
|220
|0.1%
|Prosecuting Attorney, City and County of Honolulu156 of 156 Precincts
|ALM, Steve
|88352
|35.8%
|KAU, Megan
|51324
|20.8%
|ESSER, Jacquie
|40787
|16.5%
|NADAMOTO, Dwight K.
|14729
|6.0%
|BROWN, Robert (RJ)
|10941
|4.4%
|KIM, Tae
|7854
|3.2%
|YAQOOB, Anosh H.
|1418
|0.6%
|Blank Votes
|31188
|12.6%
|Over Votes
|103
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist I, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
|TUPOLA, Andria
|12294
|52.8%
|DAVENPORT, Kathy
|3367
|14.5%
|PARIS, Anthony Makana
|3302
|14.2%
|HANOHANO, Naomi L.
|1477
|6.3%
|KERFOOT, Galen
|523
|2.2%
|Blank Votes
|2334
|10.0%
|Over Votes
|11
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist III, City and County of Honolulu21 of 21 Precincts
|KIAAINA, Esther
|9385
|27.2%
|THIELEN, Greg
|8254
|23.9%
|TEXEIRA, Alan Kekoa
|5818
|16.9%
|KALIMA, Grant (Kalani)
|3826
|11.1%
|MOSSMAN, Paul
|1384
|4.0%
|KEALOHA, Warland D.
|618
|1.8%
|Blank Votes
|5235
|15.2%
|Over Votes
|9
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist V, City and County of Honolulu19 of 19 Precincts
|SAY, Calvin K.Y.
|12185
|42.5%
|WATASE, Dave K.
|9703
|33.9%
|LEE, Philmund (Phil)
|1749
|6.1%
|Blank Votes
|5015
|17.5%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist VII, City and County of Honolulu14 of 14 Precincts
|CORDERO, Radiant
|6585
|41.5%
|AKI, Jacob
|5846
|36.8%
|MANDADO, Ryan
|1373
|8.6%
|Blank Votes
|2071
|13.0%
|Over Votes
|4
|0.0%
|Councilmember, Dist IX, City and County of Honolulu20 of 20 Precincts
|ESPERO, Will
|9797
|36.1%
|TULBA, Augusto E. (AugieT)
|8668
|31.9%
|TSUNEYOSHI, Earl Y.L.
|5871
|21.6%
|Blank Votes
|2833
|10.4%
|Over Votes
|10
|0.0%