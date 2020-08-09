There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Windy, with a northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead