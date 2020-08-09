The Realtors Association of Maui has released July real estate statistics for Maui County.

According to the report, healthy buyer demand and constrained supply continue to be the story for much of the country. “Nationally, showing activity in July remained substantially higher than a year before and multiple offer situations are a frequent experience in many markets. With the inventory of homes for sale still constrained, a competitive market for buyers shows little sign of waning.”

The RAM reports:

New Listings decreased 9.4 percent for Single Family homes but increased 16.2 percent for Condominium homes.

Despite the significant COVID-19 related economic impacts and unemployment claims, “home buyers remain extremely resilient,” according to the report. “With mortgage rates remaining near record-low levels and home purchase mortgage applications up from a year ago, high buyer activity is expected to continue into the late summer and early fall market,” according to the RAM

The full report is available here.