A new 18,500 square foot HouseMart ACE Hardware store celebrates its grand opening next weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 22 at Lahaina Gateway in West Maui.

The retailer joins Ross Dress for Less, Foodland Farms and more than 20 restaurants and specialty shops at the West Maui shopping center.

The Grand Opening event features a free gift with purchase for the first 100 customers, and a drawing for guests to win a Weber Spirit II E0210 grill or a Yeti Tundra35 cooler. The store will also host a Grand Opening sale with special discounts and promotions that will continue through Sunday, Aug. 23.

The ACE Hardware store at Lahaina Gateway is part of HouseMart ACE Hardware, recognized as ACE 5-Star Platinum status stores, a designation given to just 10% of all ACE stores nationwide. The store offers a wide variety of tools and equipment for the home, lawn and garden, as well as local niche services for home improvement and maintenance.

“We are thrilled to welcome ACE Hardware to our center as part of the ongoing remerchandising and reimaging of Lahaina Gateway,” said Sandra Brown, Lahaina Gateway’s Property Manager. “We are continuing to strengthen the daily needs merchandising offerings by bringing popular anchor stores to the Center like Ace Hardware and Ross Dress for Less to better serve our West Maui customers. We know the addition of ACE Hardware will be an incredible resource for area residents.”

ACE Hardware Lahaina Gateway is currently offering free curbside pickup for orders placed online at www.ACEHardware.com.

In addition to ACE Hardware, Lahaina Gateway boasts a diverse line up of both national and local owned retail, restaurant and service businesses, including: Foodland Farms, Ross Dress for Less, Local Motion, Claire’s Boutique, David’s Happy Nails, Galan Sports Chiropractic, Island Cream Co., Mahina Boutique, Minit Medical, Moku Roots, Plush Beauty Lounge, Spectrum, Verizon, Supercuts, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Rainbow Dialysis Lahaina and The Vitamin Shoppe, among others.

Lahaina Gateway is located at 305 Keawe Street and open daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.