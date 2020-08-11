August 11, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 11, 2020, 5:00 AM HST · Updated August 11, 5:00 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kaunakakai
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov