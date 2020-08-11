There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 77. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 92. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Looking Ahead