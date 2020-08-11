Doctors On Call, Maui’s Urgent Care, will be offering Rapid drive-up COVID-19 testing at The Shops at Wailea on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Patients are asked to remain in their cars while a nurse conducts the test.

The Rapid COVID-19 test provides results to patients in 15 minutes. The cost is $63, paid at the time of service.

“This quick and affordable test will provide residents the opportunity to take the appropriate steps for health and safety for their families, their community, and themselves,” said Paige Williams, Managing Director of Doctors On Call.

Testing slots are limited, and pre-registration is advised. To pre-register, interested patients should visit docmaui.com to be directed to the registration site. Once registered, patients should print the COVID-19 registration packet and email the completed forms, along with a copy of their driver’s license/picture I.D. and insurance card to [email protected] Registered participants should also bring the forms to the testing site. For interested participants who are unable to complete the forms, they are asked to call (808) 667-7676 for further instruction prior to Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.

“The Quidel Rapid Test is a game changer. It is FDA-approved and has an accuracy rate comparable to the PCR test. It is ideal for quickly identifying COVID positive individuals in the workplace, in schools, and in the community,” said Dr. James Barahal, co-founder of Doctors On Call Maui.

“The health and safety of our community has remained our number one priority, and we are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Doctors On Call to provide the location for rapid testing,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager/Vice President Property Management at The Shops at Wailea.