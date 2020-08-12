There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead