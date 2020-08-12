August 12, 2020 Weather ForecastAugust 12, 2020, 5:01 AM HST · Updated August 12, 5:01 AM 0 Comments
West Side
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. East northeast wind around 11 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
South Side
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 73. North northeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
North Shore
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Central Maui
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Upcountry
Today: Sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 7 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.
East Maui
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Lanai City
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kaunakakai
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov