Maui Mayor Michael Victorino is asking for around-the-clock county access to the Wailuku sewage pump station located off of Kahului Beach Road, citing serious public safety and environmental concerns.

As of Tuesday, county officials reported the area had unpermitted encampment structures and approximately 17 vehicles. Some structures have been blocking vehicle access to the pump station, located in the vicinity of the Y. Hata property.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Located on County of Maui property, the Wailuku pump station handles from 2 million to 2.5 million gallons of raw sewage daily from the Central Maui area.

Mayor Victorino said the area is unsafe and advised that county employees need unobstructed access, especially in the event of a sewage spill.

Official notices to vacate the County of Maui property have been issued. Social workers have also conducted outreach to unsheltered individuals, offering them services such as alternative housing.