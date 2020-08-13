There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

West Side

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. East wind around 7 mph becoming west in the morning.

South Side

Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. North wind around 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. North northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light north northeast wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. East northeast wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 11pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Looking Ahead