West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 96. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. East wind 9 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Looking Ahead