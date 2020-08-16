What’s happening in the Maui Real Estate market?

After COVID-19 struck in the early part of March, almost every sector in the economy experienced a sharp fall in numbers. Nevertheless, home sale recordings increased 2% since April 2020, now accounting for 40% of the total transactions on Maui – condo sales at 54% and land sales at 6%. Pending sales also continue to increase since April 2020.

While the market has softened vs. 2019, the median home price ($766,925) and condo price ($565,000) both increased, 3% and 9%, respectively. In Maui County, Wailuku is the top area with the highest total dollar volume of home sales and Kīhei has the highest total dollar volume of condo sales.

South Maui District continues to be where most transactions record (32%). Wailuku, Sprecklsville/Kū’au/Pā’ia, and Lanai are the only areas in Maui County for 2020 that has had more home sales vs. 2019. However, Maui condo sales are down 26% with only Mā’alaea, Kā’anapali, Lahaina and Lāna’i showing increase in recordings.

