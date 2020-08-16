Naves Santiago

December 25, 1934 – August 6, 2020

He is survived by his companion Janice Percick of Kailua Kona; brother Gilbert (Millie) Santiago of Alabama; sisters RoseMarie “Linda” Pohina of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; Camilla Santiago of Hilo, Hawaiʻi; and Krisann (Sam) Dean of Hawī, Hawaiʻi. Private services are pending.

Mark Tadao Fujimoto

January 26, 1955 – August 3, 2020

Mark was a retired plumber. He is survived by his beloved wife, Colleen Fujimoto; son, Jason (Jennifer) Fujimoto; daughter, Staci Fujimoto; step-sons, Jarret (Barbara) Toyama, Chadwick (Cori) Toyama, Sean Toyama, Schuyler Toyama; step-grandsons, Tysen Imai-Toyama, Bodhi Toyama; step-granddaughters, Kylee Viernes-Toyama, Kate Toyama; his mother, Winifred Fujimoto; sisters, Corrine Garcia, Phyllis Fujimoto, Ann (Jim) Fennelly; brothers, Kevin (Michelle) Fujimoto, Paul (Jen) Fujimoto; numerous nieces, step-nieces, nephews and step-nephews. He was predeceased by his father, Edwin Fujimoto; and brother, Lance Fujimoto.

A celebration of life to be held at a later date.Condolences can be sent to: Colleen Fujimoto & Family, PO Box 380, Kahului, HI 96733

Lesley Carter

March 19, 1965 – August 1, 2020

Private Services held by Family. Lesley is survived by husband Bruce L. Carter of Kaneohe, Hawaiʻi; father Lorne Gier; daughter Nastashia Fisher; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Arrangements by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

Alan Gorg

October 12, 1931 – July 31, 2020

Alan was a man of integrity, compassion, kindness and generosity. He respected people from varying perspectives, religions, ethnicities and socioeconomic statuses. He was an instructor as well as a filmmaker. His film Felicia was recently inducted into the Library of Congress and another of his films, The Savages was just restored by UCLA. Some of the Traditional Hopis in Hotevilla, Arizona requested him to make a film representing their story. Earth Spirit will be released soon. There are more films that he has been responsible for and each of them tells an honest story of disenfranchised people who search for better lives. He was not perfect as are none of us, but he certainly led an exemplary life and I am happy to have had his support in all of my ventures. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU MY DARLING HUSBAND.

Miyoko Yamasaki

June 2, 1923 – July 30, 2020

Services will be held on a later date.Miyoko “Yama” is survived by Sons Howard (Suk) Yamasaki of Aiea, Herbert Yamasaki of Honolulu; Daughters Diane Kanemoto of Pearl City, Coleen (Gerald) Kasamoto of Hilo; eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren; numerous nieces and newphews. Arrangement by Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Online condolences: www.ballardfamilymortuaries.com

James Miller

June 22, 1938 – July 27, 2020

Memorial Service to be held at a later date. James is survived by his son, Craig Miller of Murfreesboro, TN; three grandchildren; and one great grandchild. The family would like to acknowledge the staff of Yukio Okutsu Veterans State Home for their compassionate care of James.