The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism announced the launch of Buy Hawai‘i, Give Aloha, a platform that was created to feature made-in-Hawai‘i products and to provide greater exposure to local businesses experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kama‘āina and out-of-state consumers can access the free website at https://buy.hawaii.gov to find brands and discover made-in-Hawai‘i products in one place.

The website hosts a directory of local companies and allows shoppers to browse by categories from snacks to apparel, local restaurants, farm products, food services and “marketplaces” such as House of Mana Up, Hawaiian Farmers Market, Shop Small Hawaiʻi and Kama‘āina First.

In addition to spotlighting Hawaiʻi-based businesses, Buy Hawai‘i, Give Aloha works with Innovate Hawai‘i and Shop Small Hawai‘i to offer free resources such as marketing workshops and coaching to help local companies grow their businesses and navigate the current economic challenges.

“During these challenging times this new and unique digital platform showcases the passions of our manufacturers of Hawai‘i-made products, which give us a sense of hope and inspiration for the future,” said Mike McCartney, Director of DBEDT. “We are proud to help create a new venue to present to the world the products made and created by Hawai‘i’s businesses. This portal and campaign help to remind us to live and share our aloha with the world, in order to create a more balanced, diverse and sustainable economy.”

“With the significant decrease in visitor spending since March, many businesses like mine are struggling,” said Angie Higa, founder of Sky Dreams. “We appreciate the opportunity to gain additional exposure with community-minded consumers who want to ensure their dollars stay right here in our state.”

Companies must have at least 75% of their total product offerings on their website made in Hawai‘i to be eligible and can complete an application online at https://invest.hawaii.gov/buy-hawaii/how-to-get-listed/. Restaurants and farm delivery services may also apply to be listed.