Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 3:18AM HST by NWS

West Side

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a light east wind becoming east northeast 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light north wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. East northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

