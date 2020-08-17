The Hawaiʻi High School Athletic Association executive board unanimously approved the extension of the “no-contact period” for the high school sports calendar through Sunday, Sept. 13, which means there shall be no instructional or developmental sport specific activity allowed between high school coaches and student-athletes.

Applicable start date penalties for violations will be enforced according to HHSAA regulations, which include, but are not limited to, the suspension of a coach for part or the entire season.

The HHSAA member leagues include the Big Island Interscholastic Federation, Interscholastic League of Honolulu, Kauaʻi Interscholastic Federation, Maui Interscholastic League, and the Oʻahu Interscholastic Association.