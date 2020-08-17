County of Maui social service workers and nonprofit partners are engaged in ongoing efforts to make health and public safety improvements for the residents of Pāʻia.

“I am keenly aware of what’s going on in Pāʻia with reports of homelessness, crime, social gatherings and abandoned vehicles,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “The Maui Police Department has increased patrols in Pāʻia, and community-oriented police officers have issued more than 45 citations, including illegal habitation of vehicles.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Department of Housing and Human Concerns is surveying the area to locate campsites at Baldwin Beach Park and at adjacent properties. Outreach work is ongoing to provide those in need with safe housing and social services.

“We are actively working with partners to create a healthy community where everyone can feel safe and secure,” Mayor Victorino said. “Work to address this situation will continue in Pāʻia, and I would like to thank Serene Gunnison, North Shore business owner Luke Walsh and others for advocating for the health and safety of our community.”