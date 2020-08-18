The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce hosts a free online mixer presenting business relief options for local businesses on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. via Zoom. The panel for the mixer will feature top county officials and community leaders, including Maui Mayor Michael Victorino who will provide an economic outlook for small businesses.

The panel for the mixer dubbed “Relief for Small Businesses” includes the mayor, County Office of Economic Development Director JoAnn Inamasu, Maui County Federal Credit Union President and CEO Gary Fukuroku and Maui Chamber of Commerce President Pamela Tumpap.

Mayor Victorino is expected to provide an update on the County’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which includes an economic outlook for small businesses.

Inamasu returns at the helm of the County of Maui OED after serving as Maui liaison for former Government Neil Abercrombie and as public relations coordinator with Goodfellow Bros. She helps administer the Kōkua Maui County Small Business Recovery & Relief Fund, which provides up to $7,500 financial assistance to struggling businesses, and the Kamaʻāina First program, which helps promote local businesses.

Fukuroku of Maui County FCU oversees the administration of the County’s Kōkua Relief fund. Partner credit unions involved in the program include Maui County FCU, Maui FCU, Valley Isle Community FCU, Kahului FCU, Wailuku FCU and Maui Teachers FCU.

Tumpap has served as president of the Maui Chamber for the past 13 years. She will help promote the Chamber’s Micro Business Loan Program, a zero-interest loan up to $25,000, in addition to other initiatives launched to address the pandemic.

The event is free and open to the public. Those interested to attend may register at mauifilipinochamber.com.