Hawaiian Airlines is further enhancing its health measures throughout its system by requiring travelers two years of age and older to wear face coverings at check-in, boarding and during the flight. Face coverings with mesh, sheer material or equipped with valves will be rejected. Travelers unable to wear face coverings due to a medical condition or disability will have to go through a new health screening at the airport.

Hawaiian’s face mask requirement has been in place since May 8. It no longer allows guests wearing mesh or sheer face coverings or valve masks, including exhaust vents of any kind, to board flights following a determination by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that they donʻt effectively block respiratory droplets. A plastic face shield may be worn in addition to a mask, but not in lieu of one.

Additionally, guests unable to wear a face mask or covering due to a medical condition or disability must now undergo a personal medical assessment at the airport to be cleared to board​. Guests requesting an exemption should arrive at the airport early as the assessment may take up to one hour.

“We are adjusting and reinforcing our layered safety protocols to ensure we’re providing the highest level of comfort and protection for our employees and guests,” said Jeff Helfrick, vice president of airport operations at Hawaiian Airlines. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation in keeping Hawai‘i a safe destination.”

As part of its “Keeping You Safe” program, Hawaiian last month added a new step to its check-in process requiring guests to complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will wear a face mask or covering for the entirety of their journey. Airline representatives say the health and safety program for guests and employees also features enhanced cleaning measures, including frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests.

The carrier, which has been operating a reduced schedule since March due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, will continue to cap cabin capacity at 70 percent through September to allow for onboard distancing.