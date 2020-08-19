Lāna‘i White Goods, Metals and E-Waste Collection Event Set for Aug. 22

August 19, 2020, 5:38 AM HST · Updated August 16, 5:41 AM
0 Comments
×

File photo courtesy County of Maui.

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management hosts a Lānaʻi White Goods, Metals and E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. .at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard.

Residents may drop off their items at this one-day event. Items accepted are refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, microwave ovens, water heaters, air-conditioning units, tires, batteries, household appliances, propane tanks, scrap metal, TVs, computers, printers, copiers and monitors.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Commercial accounts will be assessed the following fees: $350 per load of recyclables, $10 per passenger tire and $25 per commercial tire.

Due to COVID-19 conditions, residents should be prepared to unload their own items. Staff will be available to assist with large items that require a forklift.

For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at (808) 351-3504. For information about electronics recycling, call the County E-cycling hotline at (808) 280-6460. For other information about this event, call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at (808) 270-8217.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing