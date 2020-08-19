The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management hosts a Lānaʻi White Goods, Metals and E-Waste Collection Event on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. .at the Pūlama Lānaʻi Fleet Yard.

Residents may drop off their items at this one-day event. Items accepted are refrigerators, freezers, stoves, washers, dryers, microwave ovens, water heaters, air-conditioning units, tires, batteries, household appliances, propane tanks, scrap metal, TVs, computers, printers, copiers and monitors.

Commercial accounts will be assessed the following fees: $350 per load of recyclables, $10 per passenger tire and $25 per commercial tire.

Due to COVID-19 conditions, residents should be prepared to unload their own items. Staff will be available to assist with large items that require a forklift.

For more information, call Refrigerant Recycling Inc. at (808) 351-3504. For information about electronics recycling, call the County E-cycling hotline at (808) 280-6460. For other information about this event, call the County Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at (808) 270-8217.