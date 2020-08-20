There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

West Side

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 100. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90. East wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

North Shore

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 96. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Central Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Upcountry

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 11 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

East Maui

Overnight: Showers. Low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers. High near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly between 7pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kaunakakai

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead