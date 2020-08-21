Wailuku Man Reported Missing, Last Seen Early Friday MorningAugust 21, 2020, 2:31 PM HST · Updated August 21, 2:31 PM 0 Comments
The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Jeremiah Rabanes, 36, of Wailuku.
Rabanes was last seen at 1:32 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at a home in Waiehu.
He is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Maui Police Department’s, non-emergency line at (808) 244-6400, or in an emergency dial 911.