West Side

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 97. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

South Side

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

North Shore

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Central Maui

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Heat index values as high as 95. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Upcountry

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

East Maui

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Lanai City

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kaunakakai

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Looking Ahead