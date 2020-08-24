This week, Maui Humane Society is taking part in Clear the Shelters – a nationwide pet adoption event that helps find loving homes for animals in need.

All this week, through Aug. 29, adoption fees for ALL ANIMALS are sponsored. Due to COVID-19, the organization is offering all services by appointment only.

Potential adopters are invited to enter the shelter to view animals between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. by appointment only. Appointments for the event can be made online at www.mauihumanesociety.org with a $25 fee.

To ensure safety at the shelter, appointments are limited to 30 minutes with a maximum of three people per group and face masks are mandatory. If a potential adopter already has a dog, staff recommend bringing the dog to the appointment so that a dog-to-dog meeting can be facilitated in the Canine Corral yard, located in the parking lot.

Maui Humane Society will be running a donation drive during the weeklong event and is requesting donations of high quality wet cat/dog food, Friskies treats and collars & leashes (new or gently used).