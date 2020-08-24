The Maui Police Department- Traffic Division will be out enforcing our zero tolerance response to impaired driving during the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The public can expect saturation patrols where there is a noticeable increase in traffic enforcement to include Impaired Driving Checkpoints.

Beginning Aug. 29 Maui police will take part in the MADD Saturation Saturday enforcement event. Heightened enforcement will continue through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Motorist can expect to see patrols, which will include the use of unmarked patrol vehicles.

“To date we have had 337 impaired driving arrests which include 17 Habitual impaired driving arrests, compared to 342 impaired driving arrests this same time last year. Habitually Driving Impaired arrests in Maui County have seen a drastic 400% increase this year alone,” said Lieutenant William Hankins, MPD Traffic Division Commander.

In Hawaiʻi, an Impaired Driving arrest becomes a felony on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense. Or if a person was convicted of Habitual Impaired Driving one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.

“We need our community to understand: It is up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober and help put an end to these senseless preventable deaths occurring on our roadways. The Maui Police Department does not tolerate impaired driving. If you are caught driving impaired, you WILL be arrested,” said Lt. Hankins.

Police advise the public to report suspected incidents of impaired driving. “You could help save a life. We humbly request the public’s help. Your support is critical to helping us make our roads safer and stopping preventable impaired driving deaths from occurring,” said Lt. Hankins.

He offered the following tips to help keep roads safe from impaired driving: