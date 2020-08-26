A total of 62 Maui County students were selected as scholarship recipients of the Realtors Association of Maui Community Foundation Presidential Scholarship Fund. The academic scholarships were awarded to deserving high school seniors aspiring to pursue higher education.

The scholarships were awarded to students from Maui, Lāna’i and Moloka’i who will be pursuing degrees at colleges and universities across the country this fall.

Since it was established in 1989, the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Fund has awarded $812,000 in academic scholarships to hundreds of college-bound high school seniors and past scholarship recipients (past recipients can apply every year they are in school up to four years).

Funds for the annual scholarship program are raised through Mea Kako‘o, a group of sponsors who collectively donate money to the program, and events like the Maui Visitor Industry Charity Walk, RAM’s Got Talent and the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Golf Event.

“One of the most rewarding activities that RAM annually engages in is the awarding of scholarships to Maui’s deserving students who are seeking higher education,” said 2019-20 RAM President Mike Trotto. “This year is no exception, as RAM has awarded 62 scholarships. Why RAM does this was brought home in a letter of appreciation from one of this year’s recipients. This student wrote that her aspirations are to learn as much as possible in her field so as to return home and use that knowledge to help make Maui a better place. That says it all.”

Applications for next year’s RAMCF Presidential Scholarship will be available in early 2021. To be eligible, students must be a high school senior or a former recipient of the scholarship (from the previous three years) and must be in the process of applying or reapplying to an accredited college or university or trade school.

Applicants must also be full-time Maui County residents who are currently attending—or have previously attended—a public or private high school in Maui County; however, students attending private high schools off-island will be considered residents of Maui County if they are living off-island for the specific purpose of attending that private high school. Current GED participants are also encouraged to apply.

For more information about the RAMCF Presidential Scholarship Fund, visit www.ramaui.com/scholarship.