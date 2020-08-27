Employee of Maui Police Department Tests Positive for COVID-19

August 27, 2020, 3:00 PM HST · Updated August 27, 3:00 PM
7 Comments
×

An employee at the Maui Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department press release. The individual is currently in isolation.

The department was informed of the positive result at around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Police say all recommended precautions continue to be taken to minimize the spread, and enhance the safety for department personnel.

“This is a reminder to always wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and socially distance.  If you are not feeling well, stay home,” police said in their press release notification.

*This is a developing story. Check back for further details, which will be posted as they become available. 

Scroll Down to Read 7 Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

BREAKING NEWS 
TEXT ALERTS Sign up to receive important news alerts like tsunami warnings,
floods, traffic accidents, road closures and more.
Phone # (xxx-xxx-xxxx):
E-Mail:
 

Learn More
    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 7 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing