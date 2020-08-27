Employee of Maui Police Department Tests Positive for COVID-19August 27, 2020, 3:00 PM HST · Updated August 27, 3:00 PM 7 Comments
An employee at the Maui Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department press release. The individual is currently in isolation.
The department was informed of the positive result at around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Police say all recommended precautions continue to be taken to minimize the spread, and enhance the safety for department personnel.
“This is a reminder to always wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and socially distance. If you are not feeling well, stay home,” police said in their press release notification.
*This is a developing story. Check back for further details, which will be posted as they become available.
