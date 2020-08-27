An employee at the Maui Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a department press release. The individual is currently in isolation.

The department was informed of the positive result at around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Police say all recommended precautions continue to be taken to minimize the spread, and enhance the safety for department personnel.

“This is a reminder to always wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and socially distance. If you are not feeling well, stay home,” police said in their press release notification.

*This is a developing story. Check back for further details, which will be posted as they become available.