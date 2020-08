Maui police responded to six burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 60 percent from the week before when 15 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 83 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported; and vehicle break-ins increased 14 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Haʻikū:

Thursday, Aug. 20, 2:12 p.m.: 1200 block of Kauhikoa Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 7:33 p.m.: 100 block of Haumana Rd., Haʻikū. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Aug. 17, 8:08 a.m.: 1401 Liloa Dr., Kīhei at Lokelani Intermediate Office. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kula:

Monday, Aug. 17, 1:04 p.m.: 12900 Piʻilani Hwy., Kula at Waiopai Beach Pump House. Non-residential, forced entry.

Sunday, Aug. 22, 10:10 a.m.: 325 Kalawa Pl., Kula. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lahaina:

Monday, Aug. 17, 4:44 p.m.: 600 block of Wharf St., Lahaina. Residential, unlawful entry.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 10:48 a.m.: 1-100 Hale Lio Pl., Haʻikū. Honda, blue.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 11:01 a.m.: 121 Alamaha St., Kahului at Goodyear. Toyota, blue.

Kapalua:

Saturday, Aug. 22, 4:36 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Toyota, silver.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Aug. 20, 9:49 a.m.: 354 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at Mai Poina ʻOe Iaʻu. Chevy, silver.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 3:40 p.m.: 600 block of Luaikini St., Lahaina. Hyundai, grey.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 4:25 p.m.: 11200 Honoapiʻilani Hwy., Lahaina at Ukumehame Beach Park. Ford, grey.

Pāʻia:

Sunday, Aug. 16, 11:34 a.m.: Hamakuapoko Rd. / Hāna Hwy., Pāʻia. Hyundai, white.

Pukalani:

Thursday, Aug. 20, 7:45 p.m.: 2800 block of Kalialani Cir., Pukalani. Toyota, grey.

Waiheʻe:

Thursday, Aug. 20, 10:33 a.m.: 11600 Kehekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Ohai Trail. Honda, white.

Saturday, Aug. 22, 5:49 p.m.: 11600 Kehekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Ohai Trail. Nissan, white.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2:30 p.m.: 600 Waiʻale Rd., Wailuku. Toyota, silver.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Monday, Aug. 17, 1:37 p.m.: 2000 Maui Veteran’s Hwy., Kahului at Central Maui Baseyard. Toyota, green.

Monday, Aug. 17, 4:44 p.m.: 200 block of Ohaʻa St., Kahului. Taizhou City KA, blue.

Monday, Aug. 17, 7:24 p.m.: Aola Loop /Puukani St., Kahului. Nissan, silver.

Thursday, Aug. 20, 5:23 p.m.: 275 Ka’ahumanu Ave., Kahului at Sears. Toyota, silver.

Kapalua:

Friday, Aug. 21, 5:35 p.m.: 13800 Kahekili Hwy., Kapalua at Nākālele Point. Jeep, white.

Kīhei:

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8:37 a.m.: 1600 block of S Alaniu Pl., Kīhei. Yamaha, white.

Pukalani:

Wednesday, Aug. 19, 4:25 p.m.: 800 block of Makani Rd., Pukalani. Honda, white.

Wailuku: